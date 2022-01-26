https://sputniknews.com/20220126/boeing-reports-nearly-15bln-revenue-defense-sales-fall-in-4th-quarter-of-2021-report-says-1092541259.html

Boeing Reports Nearly $15Bln Revenue, Defense Sales Fall in 4th Quarter of 2021, Report Says

Boeing Reports Nearly $15Bln Revenue, Defense Sales Fall in 4th Quarter of 2021, Report Says

Boeing Reports Nearly $15Bln Revenue, Defense Sales Fall in 4th Quarter of 2021, Report Says

2022-01-26T22:45+0000

2022-01-26T22:45+0000

2022-01-26T22:45+0000

us

boeing

revenue

737 max

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081987591_0:152:1280:872_1920x0_80_0_0_2e37f44dbed5033c25403428557b04ff.jpg

"The Boeing Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $14.8 billion, reflecting higher commercial volume and lower defense revenue. GAAP (Generally accepted accounting practices) loss per share of ($7.02) and core loss per share .. of ($7.69) reflect lower charges and higher commercial volume," the report said on Wednesday.Boeing recorded operating cash flow of $0.7 billion during the same period, the report said.The three month period saw the continued global return to service of 737 MAX airliners, including progress in China while the 787 Dreamliner program recorded $3.5 billion pre-tax non-cash charge; focused on actions required to resume deliveries, according to the report.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, boeing, revenue, 737 max