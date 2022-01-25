https://sputniknews.com/20220125/the-one-percent-rough-number-of-stellar-mass-black-holes-in-universe-estimated-by-scientists-1092503968.html

The One Percent: Rough Number of Stellar-Mass Black Holes in Universe Estimated by Scientists

Instead of chasing down each and every black hole out there, the researchers focused their attention instead on how these objects come into existence. 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

While massive and enigmatic celestial bodies known as black holes are not exactly easy to detect, in no small part due to their propensity to swallow light, scientists have managed to estimate the approximate number of a particular kind of these objects in the universe.Rather than try and spot these objects, a team of researchers have come up with a new method that involves tracking stars' evolution and determining how often they turn into black holes, according to space.com.These findings may potentially help scientists gain further insight into the supermassive black holes, which come into being from the merger of smaller, stellar-mass black holes.

