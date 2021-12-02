https://sputniknews.com/20211202/massive-black-hole-about-as-massive-as-the-milky-ways-found-in-tiny-galaxy-1091210150.html

Massive Black Hole 'About as Massive as the Milky Way's' Found in Tiny Galaxy

An unusually massive black hole has been discovered by astronomers at the University of Texas at Austin’s McDonald Observatory, at the center of Leo I, a dwarf satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.According to a university website, the astronomers set their sights on Leo I because it “does not contain much dark matter”, unlike other dwarf galaxies that orbit the Milky Way.The team’s observations, however, led them to a surprising discovery in the form of a black hole that appears to be as massive as the one that resides at the heart of our own galaxy, despite the fact that Leo I is a much smaller galaxy than the Milky Way.As María José Bustamante, a UT Austin doctoral graduate who leads the team, remarked, their discovery may affect astronomers’ understanding of galaxies evolution, since “there is no explanation for this kind of black hole in dwarf spheroidal galaxies.”The team’s observations were carried out with the help of an instrument called VIRUS-W that was built by a team at Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, and which is apparently “the only instrument in the world now that can do this type of dark matter profile study.”

