Political Ad Showing Congress Party Members as Marvel's Avengers Leaves Indians in Stitches

Five Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, are scheduled to undergo polls from 10 February onward. The results will be announced on 10 March... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned public rallies and physical election campaigns amid the latest COVID surge, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters over social media platforms.In Punjab, the ruling party Congress has taken online campaigning to next level.The party on Monday tweeted a video showing an epic fighting scene from a Hollywood blockbuster ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, which is now going viral on social media.In the video, Punjab State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi is shown as Thor, a character based on the God of thunder and lightning in Norse mythology.State Congress unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu is shown as Captain America and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is portrayed as Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is from the Aam Aadmi Party, and other rival parties' politicians have been shown as "aliens".Having been viewed over 84,000 times in less than 24 hours since Monday, and with thousands of retweets and likes, the video has gone viral. Some of the netizens are wondering to what level the Congress campaigning is going. One of the netizens wondered if Congress party's Twitter account had been hacked.Meanwhile, hours after the Congress video went viral, the state's main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also shared a video where they projected their State Chief nominee and parliamentarian Bhagwant Mann as Spiderman and Congress politician and State Chief Channi portrayed as villain.“Bhagwant Mann won’t let Charanjit Channi steal Punjab,” one of the official twitter handles of AAP tweeted.

