'I Can Kill Prime Minister Modi': Maharashtra State Congress Chief's Comment Sparks Row

'I Can Kill Prime Minister Modi': Maharashtra State Congress Chief's Comment Sparks Row

A Congress party politician in India's Maharashtra state has stoked controversy by saying he could "abuse and kill" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video clip, which has surfaced on social media, Maharashtra State Congress chief Nana Patole can be heard saying: "I have been in politics for the last 30 years, but not a single school is in my name. I always help everyone. I help whoever comes to me for help. That's why I can kill Modi and abuse him.""That is why Modi came to campaign against me. An honest leader stands before you," he added.Hours after the video clip went viral, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians slammed the Congress party and Patole, along with highlighting a recent incident when Prime Minister Modi was put at risk by a security breach in Congress party-ruled Punjab state."In Punjab near the Pakistan border, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade recently stayed in lurch for 20 minutes, the Congress state chief there did not bother about it. Now the Congress president in Maharashtra state says, 'I can kill Modi, I can swear at him'," Fadnavis tweeted in the Marathi language.Prime Minister Modi belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in Maharashtra state.On 5 January, Prime Minister Modi's convoy got stuck on a flyover in Punjab after some protesting farmers blocked the route. Private cars were also seen approaching the pool of cars, indicating a major security lapse.Meanwhile, the Congress party, while mentioning its Maharashtra chief Patole, has clarified that he was not referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, but a local criminal who shares his surname."Whatever Patoleji said, it was about him (the criminal) and not about honourable PM Narendra Modiji," Congress Maharashtra General Secretary Atul Londhe Patil said.

