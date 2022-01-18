Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/i-can-kill-prime-minister-modi-maharashtra-state-congress-chiefs-comment-sparks-row-1092333438.html
'I Can Kill Prime Minister Modi': Maharashtra State Congress Chief's Comment Sparks Row
'I Can Kill Prime Minister Modi': Maharashtra State Congress Chief's Comment Sparks Row
When it comes to elections, many politicians go all-out, especially while criticising arch-rival parties in front of big crowds of potential voters. But in one... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T09:37+0000
2022-01-18T09:37+0000
maharashtra
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
congress
congress
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092335886_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1385e80a2e278a8a43b5ce30ccb9fb3e.jpg
A Congress party politician in India's Maharashtra state has stoked controversy by saying he could "abuse and kill" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video clip, which has surfaced on social media, Maharashtra State Congress chief Nana Patole can be heard saying: "I have been in politics for the last 30 years, but not a single school is in my name. I always help everyone. I help whoever comes to me for help. That's why I can kill Modi and abuse him.""That is why Modi came to campaign against me. An honest leader stands before you," he added.Hours after the video clip went viral, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians slammed the Congress party and Patole, along with highlighting a recent incident when Prime Minister Modi was put at risk by a security breach in Congress party-ruled Punjab state."In Punjab near the Pakistan border, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade recently stayed in lurch for 20 minutes, the Congress state chief there did not bother about it. Now the Congress president in Maharashtra state says, 'I can kill Modi, I can swear at him'," Fadnavis tweeted in the Marathi language.Prime Minister Modi belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in Maharashtra state.On 5 January, Prime Minister Modi's convoy got stuck on a flyover in Punjab after some protesting farmers blocked the route. Private cars were also seen approaching the pool of cars, indicating a major security lapse.Meanwhile, the Congress party, while mentioning its Maharashtra chief Patole, has clarified that he was not referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, but a local criminal who shares his surname."Whatever Patoleji said, it was about him (the criminal) and not about honourable PM Narendra Modiji," Congress Maharashtra General Secretary Atul Londhe Patil said.
maharashtra
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092335886_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3fdaf580a58536ead7ab02a0fbf8426.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
maharashtra, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, congress, congress, india

'I Can Kill Prime Minister Modi': Maharashtra State Congress Chief's Comment Sparks Row

09:37 GMT 18.01.2022
© AP Photo / John MinchilloAn effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lies on the ground (File)
An effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lies on the ground (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
When it comes to elections, many politicians go all-out, especially while criticising arch-rival parties in front of big crowds of potential voters. But in one such instance, Congress politician Nana Patole from Maharashtra state seemed to have let his tongue slip a bit too much.
A Congress party politician in India's Maharashtra state has stoked controversy by saying he could "abuse and kill" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a video clip, which has surfaced on social media, Maharashtra State Congress chief Nana Patole can be heard saying: "I have been in politics for the last 30 years, but not a single school is in my name. I always help everyone. I help whoever comes to me for help. That's why I can kill Modi and abuse him."
"That is why Modi came to campaign against me. An honest leader stands before you," he added.
Hours after the video clip went viral, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians slammed the Congress party and Patole, along with highlighting a recent incident when Prime Minister Modi was put at risk by a security breach in Congress party-ruled Punjab state.
"In Punjab near the Pakistan border, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade recently stayed in lurch for 20 minutes, the Congress state chief there did not bother about it. Now the Congress president in Maharashtra state says, 'I can kill Modi, I can swear at him'," Fadnavis tweeted in the Marathi language.
Prime Minister Modi belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in Maharashtra state.
On 5 January, Prime Minister Modi's convoy got stuck on a flyover in Punjab after some protesting farmers blocked the route. Private cars were also seen approaching the pool of cars, indicating a major security lapse.
Meanwhile, the Congress party, while mentioning its Maharashtra chief Patole, has clarified that he was not referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, but a local criminal who shares his surname.
"Whatever Patoleji said, it was about him (the criminal) and not about honourable PM Narendra Modiji," Congress Maharashtra General Secretary Atul Londhe Patil said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:37 GMT'I Can Kill Prime Minister Modi': Maharashtra State Congress Chief's Comment Sparks Row
09:12 GMTNetizens Mock PM Modi for Fumbling During World Economic Forum Address as Teleprompter Fails
09:01 GMTNetizens Split as GB News to Play National Anthem Daily To Celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
08:06 GMT‘Ready to Indoctrinate’: Dems Panned For Saying Kids Are Taught What Society 'Needs Them to Know'
07:11 GMTAlmost 150,000 Children in India Lost Parents During COVID-19 Pandemic, Child Rights Watchdog Says
07:01 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Agrees to Unsealing of Names of 'John Does' Involved in 'Sex Trafficking Schemes'
06:46 GMTSweden Re-Establishes Yet Another Cold War-Era Regiment
05:38 GMTSweden Launches 'Drone Hunt' as More Objects Sighted Over Country's Nuclear Power Plants
05:26 GMTDominic Cummings Ready to ‘Swear Under Oath’ BoJo 'Lied' About No 10 Lockdown-Busting 'Boozy Party'
05:24 GMTAs Netanyahu is Discussing a Plea Bargain, Tweeps Are Divided Over The Potential Agreement
05:12 GMTBreivik: Worst Mass Killer in Modern Norwegian History Pushing for Parole After 10 Years in Jail
04:20 GMTOver 40% of Finnish Population Against NATO Membership, Poll Shows
04:19 GMTBiden Spent About 28% of His First Year as President in Delaware, Report Suggests
04:05 GMTRand Paul Unsubscribes From DirecTV After It Drops Conservative Broadcaster
03:33 GMTSotheby's Auction Offers an Over 555-Carat 'Extraterrestrial' Black Diamond
02:59 GMTPlayboy's Hefner Hosted Weekly Dinners With Hookers Attended by Influential Pals - Report
02:45 GMTOutcry After Teacher Assigns Students to Translate Sentence Calling Mexican People ‘Ugly’ - Reports
01:46 GMTSynagogue Hostage-Taker Arrived in US Weeks Before Attack, Stayed at Christian Shelter - Reports
01:30 GMTDjokovic May Lose Chance to Get Grand Slam Again as France Toughens COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports
YesterdayNo ‘Charisma’, ‘Dull Personality’: Trump Says DeSantis Could Never Beat Him in 2024 - Report