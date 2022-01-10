Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/indian-supreme-court-appoints-panel-to-investigate-pm-modis-security-breach-1092150221.html
Indian Supreme Court Appoints Panel to Investigate PM Modi's Security Breach
Indian Supreme Court Appoints Panel to Investigate PM Modi's Security Breach
On 5 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy got stuck in the Indian state of Punjab for nearly 20 minutes as some protesting farmers blocked the... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T13:19+0000
2022-01-10T13:19+0000
law
punjab
narendra modi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
law
congress
indian national congress
congress
narendra modi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083609207_0:0:2593:1460_1920x0_80_0_0_6ce45ce632c2c8fbc6b16ecc08beaf51.jpg
The Supreme Court of India on Monday appointed a high-level committee to inquire into the security breach concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he recently visited Punjab.The four-member panel will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.The court also proposed for inclusion on the independent committee, the Director-General of Police (DGP) from the union territory of Chandigarh; the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency; the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and the Additional Director General of Police of Punjab.The panel's launch was announced by the bench over which India's Chief Justice, Nuthlapati Venkata Ramana, was presiding, along with Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant.The bench heard a plea by Punjab's state government seeking an independent inquiry into the security breach affecting the prime minister.Appearing for the Punjab state government, Advocate General Deepinder Singh Patwalia said, "According to the Supreme Court's directions, all documents have been taken over by the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court." Patwalia said the show-cause notices were issued for disciplinary action against seven officials of the Punjab government. He said the notices "presume and premeditate" everything against the Punjab government."There have been no inquiries, all documents have been seized. The matter is before the Supreme Court. How did they issue show-cause notices?" Patwalia asked. "I demand a court-monitored inquiry. If there was a lapse, hang my officers."The supreme court has also questioned the federal government over the show cause notice issued by it to Punjab officials, and said that it is self-contradictory.The court has also asked the federal government as well as the state government to hold inquiries into the matter.In its earlier hearing on Friday, the court had directed that travel records of the Prime Minister be preserved.A massive row broke out after Modi's cavalcade had to stop for about 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab's Bathinda area as the road was blocked by protesting farmers. Films of the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel surrounding the Prime Minister's car went viral, sparking a war of words between the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and main opposition party Congress, which rules the state of Punjab.
punjab
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083609207_215:0:2234:1514_1920x0_80_0_0_f2c00e23aa84220878623c4910e4a1d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
law, punjab, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, law, congress, indian national congress, congress, narendra modi, law, prime minister's office of india, supreme court of india, india

Indian Supreme Court Appoints Panel to Investigate PM Modi's Security Breach

13:19 GMT 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDIIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after inspecting the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2021.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after inspecting the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
On 5 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy got stuck in the Indian state of Punjab for nearly 20 minutes as some protesting farmers blocked the flyover. Private cars were also seen approaching the cavalcade, which indicated a major security lapse. Modi was on his way to the state's Ferozepur district to address an election rally.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday appointed a high-level committee to inquire into the security breach concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he recently visited Punjab.
The four-member panel will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.
The court also proposed for inclusion on the independent committee, the Director-General of Police (DGP) from the union territory of Chandigarh; the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency; the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and the Additional Director General of Police of Punjab.
The panel's launch was announced by the bench over which India's Chief Justice, Nuthlapati Venkata Ramana, was presiding, along with Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant.
The bench heard a plea by Punjab's state government seeking an independent inquiry into the security breach affecting the prime minister.
Appearing for the Punjab state government, Advocate General Deepinder Singh Patwalia said, "According to the Supreme Court's directions, all documents have been taken over by the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court."

"We have seven show-cause notices from the chief secretary saying you are guilty of violations and disciplinary action will be taken," Patwalia added.

Patwalia said the show-cause notices were issued for disciplinary action against seven officials of the Punjab government.
He said the notices "presume and premeditate" everything against the Punjab government.
"There have been no inquiries, all documents have been seized. The matter is before the Supreme Court. How did they issue show-cause notices?" Patwalia asked. "I demand a court-monitored inquiry. If there was a lapse, hang my officers."
The supreme court has also questioned the federal government over the show cause notice issued by it to Punjab officials, and said that it is self-contradictory.
The court has also asked the federal government as well as the state government to hold inquiries into the matter.
In its earlier hearing on Friday, the court had directed that travel records of the Prime Minister be preserved.
A massive row broke out after Modi's cavalcade had to stop for about 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab's Bathinda area as the road was blocked by protesting farmers.
Films of the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel surrounding the Prime Minister's car went viral, sparking a war of words between the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and main opposition party Congress, which rules the state of Punjab.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTFrench Overseas Minister Rallies for Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud
13:35 GMTPlans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth II´s 70 Years on Throne Unveiled
13:35 GMTUS Media Concerned by Iran’s Growing Naval Might, Beefing Up of Asymmetric Warfare Capabilities
13:32 GMTPolish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarusian Border
13:30 GMTDanish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say
13:27 GMTBoJo Reportedly To Reveal COVID-19 Strategy of 'Scaled Back Free Testing, Shorter Isolation Periods'
13:19 GMTIndian Supreme Court Appoints Panel to Investigate PM Modi's Security Breach
13:09 GMT'Disgrace, Pub Team': Fans & Pundits Slam Arsenal After Their Shock FA Cup Loss Against Nottingham
13:02 GMTRioters Reportedly Wanted to Seize Swords of Huns and Sakas From Almaty Museum
13:01 GMTNovak Djokovic's Family Rejoice Over Australia's U-Turn on Visa Cancellation
12:49 GMTCops Pepper Spray Novak Djokovic's Fans Rallying in Melbourne as Judge Orders His Release - Video
12:37 GMTJake Sullivan Reportedly Urged by 'Russia Hawks' to Send More Arms to Ukraine Ahead of Geneva Talks
12:35 GMTAmerican Airlines Evokes Backlash Online After Apologising for Pilot's 'Let's Go Brandon' Sticker
12:22 GMT‘Threat is Real’: Pakistan PM Khan Seeks Action Against Modi For Not Controlling Extremist Hindus
12:01 GMTIran Gave ‘Stinging Slap on America’s Face’ in Response to Soleimani Killing, Warns of More Revenge
11:48 GMTInquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says
11:09 GMTIran to Hold New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Foreign Ministry Says
11:03 GMTUkraine Urges Germany to Impose ‘Preventative Punitive Measures’ on Russia, Scrap Nord Stream 2
10:59 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say
10:37 GMT'Mothers-In-Arms' Slam Blair's Knighthood For Afghanistan, Iraq Wars, While They 'Got to Bury Sons'