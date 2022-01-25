https://sputniknews.com/20220125/cardiac-combo-peloton-perturbed-as-another-fictional-tv-character-using-bike-endures-heart-attack-1092496603.html

Cardiac Combo: Peloton Perturbed as Another Fictional TV Character Using Bike+ Endures Heart Attack

Cardiac Combo: Peloton Perturbed as Another Fictional TV Character Using Bike+ Endures Heart Attack

On Sunday, the season premiere of Showtime's "Billions" featured David Costabile, 56, portraying Mike Wagner, or Wags, a middle-aged man seen exercising on his... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

In a Monday response to the "Billions" season premiere, Peloton asserted that although the company is aware of its brand's social clout, television shows should not provide misleading details about the company, its products, and also its trainers. They went on to note that, as shown in the episode, there are immense benefits associated with cardio exercise, including a longer, happier lifespan. While Wags was hospitalized on the TV show, the character did make a recovery, unlike Mr. Big, who abruptly suffered a fatal heart attack in the beginning of "And Just Like That...," the "Sex and the City" reboot on HBO Max. While Peloton stocks slumped around the reboot's premiere, the company took it in stride and even responded by putting Mr. Big actor Chris Noth in a commercial that has since been pulled amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death."

