Cardiac Combo: Peloton Perturbed as Another Fictional TV Character Using Bike+ Endures Heart Attack
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonA Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
On Sunday, the season premiere of Showtime's "Billions" featured David Costabile, 56, portraying Mike Wagner, or Wags, a middle-aged man seen exercising on his stationary Peloton bike prior to suffering a heart attack. While Wags did not have the same fate as Mr. Big in the "Sex and the City" reboot, Peloton does not seem amused by its inclusion.
In a Monday response to the "Billions" season premiere, Peloton asserted that although the company is aware of its brand's social clout, television shows should not provide misleading details about the company, its products, and also its trainers.
"We get why these fictional TV shows would want to include a brand that people love to talk about, but Showtime's use of Peloton's Bike+ and reference to a Peloton Instructor was not a brand, product, or instructor placement, and we did not agree for our brand and IP to be used on this show or provide any equipment," a spokesperson for the US-based exercise equipment company told The Hill.
They went on to note that, as shown in the episode, there are immense benefits associated with cardio exercise, including a longer, happier lifespan.
While Wags was hospitalized on the TV show, the character did make a recovery, unlike Mr. Big, who abruptly suffered a fatal heart attack in the beginning of "And Just Like That...," the "Sex and the City" reboot on HBO Max.
While Peloton stocks slumped around the reboot's premiere, the company took it in stride and even responded by putting Mr. Big actor Chris Noth in a commercial that has since been pulled amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.
"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6," Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of a Peloton health and wellness council, told the LA Times.
"These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death."