https://sputniknews.com/20220106/chris-noth-gets-his-final-cameo-cut-from-and-just-like-that-finale-amid-rape-accusations---report-1092052461.html

Chris Noth Gets His Final Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Rape Accusations - Report

Chris Noth Gets His Final Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Rape Accusations - Report

Last month, Noth found himself at the epicenter of a scandal after the launch of the reboot of the cult series "Sex and the City," after which several women... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-06T02:43+0000

2022-01-06T02:43+0000

2022-01-06T02:43+0000

society

us

hbo

sexual scandal

tv show

cancel culture

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092052571_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_8b3ea15eec7dd129c50815bffa2e2abe.jpg

After being accused of sexual abuse by four women, Chris Noth was pulled from the season finale of "And Just Like That..." where he was expected to appear in a tiny cameo, TVLine reported Wednesday.According to the report, the supposed cameo was set to appear in the season finale after his character Mr. Big perished in the first episode of the reboot. The scene in question purportedly depicted Mr. Big appearing before his wife Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, as she dropped his ashes into the Seine river in Paris on the Pont des Arts bridge. His character, however, was reportedly cut after the creative team determined that the small quantity of material he had filmed with Parker in Paris was not necessary for the moment.A fourth woman came forward with charges just before Christmas, alleging that Noth had groped her aggressively. Lisa Gentile, 54, claimed she was sexually abused by the actor in 2002 after dining at Da Marino's in Manhattan, where she met Noth and the two became friends.The move comes three weeks after Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and to date, following the scandal, Noth's agent dismissed him and the actor was fired from his series regular role on CBS' "The Equalizer."In mid-December, two women claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that Noth raped them in separate incidents, one in 2004 and the other in 2015. To this, the actor replied that "30 years or 30 days ago," personal boundaries were inviolable for him, and in addition, he pointed to "the timing of these stories coming out," which, in his opinion, raises questions.The show's co-stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a statement late last month, endorsing the accusers for their courage and candor.

https://sputniknews.com/20211224/let-the-chips-fall-where-they-may-chris-noth-maintains-his-innocence-amid-sexual-assault-claims-1091775371.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

society, us, hbo, sexual scandal, tv show, cancel culture