https://sputniknews.com/20220124/trump-says-russia-ukraine-situation-would-have-never-happened-under-his-administration-1092489875.html

Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Situation Would Have Never Happened Under His Administration

Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Situation Would Have Never Happened Under His Administration

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine would not have occurred under the Trump administration, former US President Donald... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-24T18:32+0000

2022-01-24T18:32+0000

2022-01-24T18:32+0000

donald trump

us

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091276648_122:153:2799:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_56e57d9f96a6426ed33bd54fac160632.jpg

"What’s happening with Russia and Ukraine would never have happened under the Trump administration. Not even a possibility," Trump said in a statement.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid a buildup of forces near the border have sparked discussions of further US involvement in the European security situation, including by supplying great military aid to Ukraine as deterrence to a potential invasion.Russia has resolutely denied that it intends to attack any country and has warned NATO that its activities near Russia’s borders are a national security threat while Moscow reserves the right to move forces on its territory.The Trump administration requested in its fiscal year 2021 budget some $317 million in aid to Ukraine, including providing military assistance, and later it did provide $1.5 million in assistance to improve Ukraine’s special operations forces training facilities.However, the US House of Representatives in December of 2019 also voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to Ukraine in order to press Kiev to probe political rival Joe Biden. The Senate then acquitted Trump on all articles of impeachment.Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in July of 2020 during testimony to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the Trump administration supported increasing lethal aid to Ukraine.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, us, russia, ukraine