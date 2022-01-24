https://sputniknews.com/20220124/several-people-injured-in-heidelberg-germany-massive-police-deployment-reported-1092483410.html

Several Wounded as 'Lone Attacker' Opens Fire at Lecture Hall in Heidelberg, Germany

According to the official Twitter account of the Mannheim Police, a shooting incident occurred in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city, so people have been... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

A police operation is underway in Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg after several people were injured by a gunman on the campus.The German news agency DPA reported, citing security sources, that the gunman was a student, and that he killed himself after the shooting.The police didn't specify how many people were wounded, and didn't provide any details regarding their condition.

