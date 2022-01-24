Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/several-people-injured-in-heidelberg-germany-massive-police-deployment-reported-1092483410.html
Several Wounded as 'Lone Attacker' Opens Fire at Lecture Hall in Heidelberg, Germany
Several Wounded as 'Lone Attacker' Opens Fire at Lecture Hall in Heidelberg, Germany
According to the official Twitter account of the Mannheim Police, a shooting incident occurred in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city, so people have been... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T12:48+0000
2022-01-24T13:52+0000
europe
germany
police
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089280846_0:0:1501:844_1920x0_80_0_0_579c8757244eeae0bcd2b6508b23a4e7.jpg
A police operation is underway in Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg after several people were injured by a gunman on the campus.The German news agency DPA reported, citing security sources, that the gunman was a student, and that he killed himself after the shooting.The police didn't specify how many people were wounded, and didn't provide any details regarding their condition.
germany
europe, germany, police

Several Wounded as 'Lone Attacker' Opens Fire at Lecture Hall in Heidelberg, Germany

12:48 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 24.01.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße / German police car
German police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße /
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the official Twitter account of the Mannheim Police, a shooting incident occurred in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city, so people have been advised to avoid the area.
A police operation is underway in Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg after several people were injured by a gunman on the campus.

"This is what is known so far: a single perpetrator with a gun injured several people in a lecture hall. The perpetrator himself is dead", a tweet from the German police says.

The German news agency DPA reported, citing security sources, that the gunman was a student, and that he killed himself after the shooting.
The police didn't specify how many people were wounded, and didn't provide any details regarding their condition.
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
