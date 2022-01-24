Several Wounded as 'Lone Attacker' Opens Fire at Lecture Hall in Heidelberg, Germany
12:48 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 24.01.2022)
According to the official Twitter account of the Mannheim Police, a shooting incident occurred in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city, so people have been advised to avoid the area.
A police operation is underway in Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg after several people were injured by a gunman on the campus.
"This is what is known so far: a single perpetrator with a gun injured several people in a lecture hall. The perpetrator himself is dead", a tweet from the German police says.
#Heidelberg - Großeinsatz #Neuenheimer Feld: Das ist bisher bekannt: Ein Einzeltäter verletzte mehrere Personen in einem Hörsaal mit einer Langwaffe.— Polizei Mannheim (@PolizeiMannheim) January 24, 2022
Der Täter selbst ist tot.
Kollegen sind weiterhin mit starken Kräften vor Ort - wir informieren hier weiter! https://t.co/aovlQc99tl
The German news agency DPA reported, citing security sources, that the gunman was a student, and that he killed himself after the shooting.
The police didn't specify how many people were wounded, and didn't provide any details regarding their condition.
Allemagne : Un homme armé a blessé plusieurs personnes au sein d'un amphithéâtre de Heidelberg dans le sud-ouest du pays.— Neurone Intelligence (@NeuroneIntel) January 24, 2022
Le tireur est décédé, une opération de police est en cours. pic.twitter.com/JjQpkmuQbm