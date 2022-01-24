Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/new-google-chrome-hack-will-keep-your-online-activities-private-1092487656.html
New Google Chrome Hack Will Keep Your Online Activities Private
New Google Chrome Hack Will Keep Your Online Activities Private
Usually, deleting your browser history meant clearing the entire day's (or even longer periods) usage - not very handy when you only wanted to cover the tracks... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T17:16+0000
2022-01-24T17:16+0000
google
viral
hack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092487740_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9f820f4308a817e34f51a4c6da2c53f.jpg
What are the odds of your searching for a gift, or a surprise trip, or, say, a way to hint that your friends should finally wash their dishes? Wouldn't it be great if you could just quickly erase your search history so that others wouldn't twig to what you'd just been doing?Google Chrome has rolled out a clever new feature, quickly to scrub whatever you've been doing over the preceding 15 minutes, rolling out a feature that allows you to do so and potentially save you from embarrassment. First of all, you need to update your Android (if you use an Android phone) and Google Chrome to the latest version. Then tap your profile picture and go to Settings, where you will be offered the option to Delete Last 15 Minutes. Apple has a similar tool but you need to go to Google App settings, and simply repeat the scenario outlined above. Desktop browser also allows you to enjoy the shield of privacy offered by the new feature. Sometimes, it might be simpler and more logical just to use the Incognito mode, especially if you're up to something particularly sneaky. But it will keep you signed out of your accounts, which is no help if you need to be logged in.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092487740_455:0:3186:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_51c2baa7e739487a3faac542bc500aac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
google, viral, hack

New Google Chrome Hack Will Keep Your Online Activities Private

17:16 GMT 24.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Hernán Piñera / A hand touching the screen
A hand touching the screen - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Hernán Piñera /
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Usually, deleting your browser history meant clearing the entire day's (or even longer periods) usage - not very handy when you only wanted to cover the tracks you made most recently.
What are the odds of your searching for a gift, or a surprise trip, or, say, a way to hint that your friends should finally wash their dishes? Wouldn't it be great if you could just quickly erase your search history so that others wouldn't twig to what you'd just been doing?
Google Chrome has rolled out a clever new feature, quickly to scrub whatever you've been doing over the preceding 15 minutes, rolling out a feature that allows you to do so and potentially save you from embarrassment.
First of all, you need to update your Android (if you use an Android phone) and Google Chrome to the latest version. Then tap your profile picture and go to Settings, where you will be offered the option to Delete Last 15 Minutes.
Apple has a similar tool but you need to go to Google App settings, and simply repeat the scenario outlined above.
Desktop browser also allows you to enjoy the shield of privacy offered by the new feature.
Sometimes, it might be simpler and more logical just to use the Incognito mode, especially if you're up to something particularly sneaky. But it will keep you signed out of your accounts, which is no help if you need to be logged in.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese