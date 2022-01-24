https://sputniknews.com/20220124/let-me-eat-cake-bojos-2020-birthday-bash-in-the-spotlight-amid-partygate-row-1092490908.html

Let ME Eat Cake! BoJo's 2020 Birthday Bash in the Spotlight Amid Partygate Row

Johnson has already faced calls to resign — including from backbenchers of his own party — over a series of media leaks and rumours of staff illegally partying... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was treated to a birthday party — complete with cake — in the closing days of the first COVID-19 lockdown.The gathering at 10 Downing Street in 2020 took place four days before the PM announced that the UK "national hibernation" would come to an end with the relaxation of social distancing rules and several other regulations.ITV News reported claims that Johnson's wife, Carrie, organised a surprise celebration for his 56th birthday on the afternoon of June 19, 2020.Up to 30 people were reported to have gathered in the Cabinet Room at 2PM that day, to wish Johnson a happy birthday on his return from a visit to a school in Hertfordshire, north of London.Reportedly present was interior designer Lulu Lytle, who was at the time overseeing the renovation of the PM's apartment over 11 Downing Street. Cost over-runs on the hom improvement project were paid for by Conservative Party donors, and are the subject of a previous scandal. Downing Street downplayed the report.HelloThey also denied rumours that Lytle had attended another party that evening at the PM's flat that breached lockdown rules.Johnson has faced calls to resign from the opposition — and some of his own party's backbenchers — over a series of media leaks and rumours of staff partying at Number 10 during the lockdown.

