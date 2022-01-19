Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/uk-prime-minister-johnson-takes-questions-in-parliament-amid-partygate-scandal-1092362182.html
UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal
UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal
Earlier in the day, at least 11 Tory MPs reportedly submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T11:39+0000
2022-01-19T11:37+0000
boris johnson
parliament
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092362458_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9b0370c7a6a1f4000a2cc0ad7f8dded1.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from the UK Parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a new round of questions from lawmakers amid allegations that he breached COVID-related rules when he attended a party in Downing Street on 20 May 2020. This comes just hours after at least 11 Conservative lawmakers reportedly submitted letters of no-confidence in the PM. It was also reported that about ten more letters were expected to be submitted. Addressing Parliament last week, Johnson said he believed the gathering was a "work event" which could "technically" be held in line with the rules. However, Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings accused the prime minister of lying and said that BoJo had known in advance that it was going to be a drinks party. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal
UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal
2022-01-19T11:39+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092362458_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f81c537f8fad8a4aa31ba40e8db5672f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, parliament, uk, видео

UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal

11:39 GMT 19.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLORA handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacting as Leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer (unseen) speaks attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on January 12, 2022.
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacting as Leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer (unseen) speaks attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons in London on January 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JESSICA TAYLOR
Subscribe
Earlier in the day, at least 11 Tory MPs reportedly submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister.
Watch a live broadcast from the UK Parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a new round of questions from lawmakers amid allegations that he breached COVID-related rules when he attended a party in Downing Street on 20 May 2020.
This comes just hours after at least 11 Conservative lawmakers reportedly submitted letters of no-confidence in the PM. It was also reported that about ten more letters were expected to be submitted.
Addressing Parliament last week, Johnson said he believed the gathering was a "work event" which could "technically" be held in line with the rules. However, Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings accused the prime minister of lying and said that BoJo had known in advance that it was going to be a drinks party.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:48 GMT'Even Xi Hasn't Left China': Pakistan FM Expresses Inability to Help Students Return to China
12:29 GMT'Hard to Digest': Prisoner in India Swallows Mobile to Hide It, Doctors Remove It After Surgery
12:09 GMTOne Killed After Policeman Opens Fire During Special Operation in Downtown Nice
11:56 GMTGang Running Gay Sex Racket Through App Busted in India's Mumbai
11:55 GMTTory 'No Confidence'-Voting MP Christian Wakeford Defects to Labour Party
11:53 GMTLow Blow: Iranian Man Suffers Severe Pain in His Penis Due to COVID-Related Issues
11:49 GMT‘Unlike Anything on Earth Today’: Possible Proof of ‘Alien’ Life Found on Mars By Curiosity Rover
11:41 GMTIn Space, No One Can Hear You Heal: ISS Testing Device That Makes Band-aids From Astronauts’ Skin
11:39 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal
11:36 GMTBernie Sanders Urges Biden to Unfreeze Kabul's Funds to Prevent 'Death of Millions of People'
11:32 GMTNinja Mode On: Hilarious Video of a Thief Breaking Into House Through Barred Window Goes Viral
11:09 GMTImpossible to Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Deliveries Have Not Started Yet, Moscow Says
11:05 GMTRussian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module Into ISS
10:53 GMTBritney Spears Fights Off Dad’s Legal Fee Claim With Allegations of ‘Abuse, Financial Misconduct’
10:52 GMTUkrainian Government Websites Hacked With WhisperGate Malware
10:42 GMTArrival of WHO Experts for Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine Being Agreed
10:34 GMTUK Supplies Ukraine With Thousands of Light Anti-Tank Missiles
10:28 GMTEco-Moves: Panellist Dances During Live TV Debate After Not Getting Chance to Speak
10:20 GMTUK Inflation Jumps to Three Decade High Amid Soaring Fuel Costs, Supply Chain Woes
10:02 GMTAs European Clubs Line Up to Sign Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker Begins Contract Talks