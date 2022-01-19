https://sputniknews.com/20220119/uk-prime-minister-johnson-takes-questions-in-parliament-amid-partygate-scandal-1092362182.html

UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal

Earlier in the day, at least 11 Tory MPs reportedly submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from the UK Parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a new round of questions from lawmakers amid allegations that he breached COVID-related rules when he attended a party in Downing Street on 20 May 2020. This comes just hours after at least 11 Conservative lawmakers reportedly submitted letters of no-confidence in the PM. It was also reported that about ten more letters were expected to be submitted. Addressing Parliament last week, Johnson said he believed the gathering was a "work event" which could "technically" be held in line with the rules. However, Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings accused the prime minister of lying and said that BoJo had known in advance that it was going to be a drinks party. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

