Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/uk-judges-to-deliver-ruling-on-assanges-right-to-appeal-us-extradition-1092471906.html
UK Judges to Deliver Ruling on Assange's Right to Appeal US Extradition
UK Judges to Deliver Ruling on Assange's Right to Appeal US Extradition
LONDON (Sputnik) - The London High Court is expected to deliver on Monday its decision on whether it will allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal to... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T21:46+0000
2022-01-23T21:46+0000
julian assange
us
extradition
wikileaks
hm prison belmarsh
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080549483_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_7f5d9fe9150e45bfc14d91b9634220f9.jpg
In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.Following the verdict that opened the doors for his extradition to the US, Assange asked the High Court judges to certify a number of points of law of general public importance in order to appeal to the Supreme Court.Moris, who also forms part of the WikiLeaks founder's defense team, added that if the London High Court refuses to certify any points, the case goes back to the Westminster Magistrates Court, where the whole process began, and thereafter to Home Minister Priti Patel, who has the power to refuse extradition.Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, Assange might be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.The whistleblower has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail after staying in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for seven years.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080549483_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_b43fd158cb4e6431beb8dbbda497a37e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, us, extradition, wikileaks, hm prison belmarsh, uk

UK Judges to Deliver Ruling on Assange's Right to Appeal US Extradition

21:46 GMT 23.01.2022
© Photo : Mohamed ElmaaziJulian Assange van on 22 September 2020
Julian Assange van on 22 September 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - The London High Court is expected to deliver on Monday its decision on whether it will allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal to the UK Supreme Court a previous verdict approving his extradition to the United States.
In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.
Following the verdict that opened the doors for his extradition to the US, Assange asked the High Court judges to certify a number of points of law of general public importance in order to appeal to the Supreme Court.
"Only if the High Court judges certify at least one can his appeal be sent to the Supreme Court," Assange's fiancé, Stella Moris, explained on Twitter.
Moris, who also forms part of the WikiLeaks founder's defense team, added that if the London High Court refuses to certify any points, the case goes back to the Westminster Magistrates Court, where the whole process began, and thereafter to Home Minister Priti Patel, who has the power to refuse extradition.
Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, Assange might be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.
The whistleblower has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail after staying in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for seven years.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese