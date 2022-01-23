https://sputniknews.com/20220123/ex-liverpool-star-carragher-messi-called-me-donkey-for-criticising-his-psg-transfer-1092459232.html

Ex-Liverpool Star Carragher: Messi Called Me 'Donkey' for Criticising His PSG Transfer

The Argentine superstar signed a contract with the French club last year, after a dramatic exit from his years-long team Barcelona, but he is yet to reach his... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

Football pundit and ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said an angered Lionel Messi called him a "donkey" for criticising the Argentine superstar's transfer to PSG.Carragher and Gary Neville were discussing the player during "Friday Night Football" on Sky News, mentioning their previous takes on the "best team of 2021", marking the players who showed their best during the year, and Carragher mentioned that the PSG forward is "not happy with me at all".Carragher added that Messi is "the greatest player of all time", but he won't be in the ideal "team 2021".Messi joined PSG last summer after Barcelona did not extend his contract due to financial issues. In 11 league games, he's only scored once and provided five assists.

