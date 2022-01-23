Ex-Liverpool Star Carragher: Messi Called Me 'Donkey' for Criticising His PSG Transfer

Football pundit and ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said an angered Lionel Messi called him a "donkey" for criticising the Argentine superstar's transfer to PSG.Carragher and Gary Neville were discussing the player during "Friday Night Football" on Sky News, mentioning their previous takes on the "best team of 2021", marking the players who showed their best during the year, and Carragher mentioned that the PSG forward is "not happy with me at all".Carragher added that Messi is "the greatest player of all time", but he won't be in the ideal "team 2021".Messi joined PSG last summer after Barcelona did not extend his contract due to financial issues. In 11 league games, he's only scored once and provided five assists.
The Argentine superstar signed a contract with the French club last year, after a dramatic exit from his years-long team Barcelona, but he is yet to reach his peak form in Ligue 1.
"I had a little pop at Ronaldo earlier in the season, didn't think it was a great signing for United, then I said the example of Messi, I didn't think Messi's a great signing for PSG. It was on Monday Night Football and I got a private message on Instagram... I will not be showing private messages but he basically called me a donkey... He watches Monday Night Football, so hopefully, he's watching Friday Night Football as well, because Lionel I absolutely love you", the commentator stated.
"You haven't played well enough, even if you did win the Copa America in the summer. It's not enough to leave my man, Mohamed Salah, out".
