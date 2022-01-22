https://sputniknews.com/20220122/yellow-vests-gather-in-paris-to-protest-against-vaccine-pass-and-other-pandemic-restrictions-1092448343.html

Yellow Vests Gather in Paris to Protest Against 'Vaccine Pass' and Other Pandemic Restrictions

Under a controversial draft law approved by the National Assembly in its first reading on 6 January, a "vaccine pass" will be needed to attend public places or... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests are holding their traditional Saturday demonstration, protesting against the "vaccination pass" and other anti-pandemic measures. According to the organisers, the event is also against pension reform, as well as the unemployment, social, and fiscal policies of the French Cabinet.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

