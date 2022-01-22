Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Gather in Paris to Protest Against 'Vaccine Pass' and Other Pandemic Restrictions
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/yellow-vests-gather-in-paris-to-protest-against-vaccine-pass-and-other-pandemic-restrictions-1092448343.html
Under a controversial draft law approved by the National Assembly in its first reading on 6 January, a "vaccine pass" will be needed to attend public places or... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests are holding their traditional Saturday demonstration, protesting against the "vaccination pass" and other anti-pandemic measures. According to the organisers, the event is also against pension reform, as well as the unemployment, social, and fiscal policies of the French Cabinet.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
paris
Yellow Vests Gather in Paris to Protest Against 'Vaccine Pass' and Other Pandemic Restrictions
Yellow Vests Gather in Paris to Protest Against 'Vaccine Pass' and Other Pandemic Restrictions
protests, europe, paris, france, vaccination, yellow vests protests, yellow vests

Yellow Vests Gather in Paris to Protest Against 'Vaccine Pass' and Other Pandemic Restrictions

13:13 GMT 22.01.2022
© Sputnik
Under a controversial draft law approved by the National Assembly in its first reading on 6 January, a "vaccine pass" will be needed to attend public places or travel between regions on public transport, a negative PCR test will no longer be sufficient.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where the Yellow Vests are holding their traditional Saturday demonstration, protesting against the "vaccination pass" and other anti-pandemic measures. According to the organisers, the event is also against pension reform, as well as the unemployment, social, and fiscal policies of the French Cabinet.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
