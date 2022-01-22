https://sputniknews.com/20220122/us-undermines-safety-of-russian-cosmonauts-work-at-iss-by-denying-visa-roscosmos-says-1092454591.html

US Undermines Safety of Russian Cosmonaut's Work at ISS by Denying Visa, Roscosmos Says

US Undermines Safety of Russian Cosmonaut's Work at ISS by Denying Visa, Roscosmos Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Refusal of the United States to issue an entry visa for Russian cosmonaut Nikolay Chub, who was to undergo training at the NASA space... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T18:44+0000

2022-01-22T18:44+0000

2022-01-22T18:44+0000

roscosmos

russia

us

space

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082995600_0:34:1099:652_1920x0_80_0_0_59ad461a2aa07377770747d214a3ed45.jpg

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the US did not grant Chub a visa. The cosmonaut, who joined the Russian crew in 2012, was to take training at the Johnson Space Center before his first flight to the ISS planned for 2023.Chub needs an visa to take part in the first 5-week session at the Johnson Space Center to familiarize himself with the US segment at the ISS, the space agency added.The US Embassy in Moscow does its best to continue issuing visas to Russian cosmonauts even given the limited staff, but cannot comment on separate cases of visa processing, the spokesperson of the agency, Jason Rebholz, told Sputnik.

us

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

roscosmos, russia, us, space