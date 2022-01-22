https://sputniknews.com/20220122/from-ukraine-to-china-us-continues-to-prove-itself-as-a-warfare-state-1092436776.html

From Ukraine to China, US Continues to Prove Itself as a Warfare State

From Ukraine to China, US Continues to Prove Itself as a Warfare State

49 Years After Roe v. Wade, NYT's Double Standard on China's Pandemic Response, The Hidden Physical Toll of Football

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jodi Dean, Professor of Political Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and author of “Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging” to discuss the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision outlining the right to abortion and attempts to roll back reproductive rights, how popular struggle, and not the benevolence of the Supreme Court, was responsible for the Roe decision and for reproductive care, and how women are organizing today against attacks on the right to abortion and the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of Roe.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the New York Times’ use of far-right and racialized rhetoric in its coverage of China’s policies to combat COVID-19, its disgusting comparison of the bureaucracy of the Chinese response to COVID-19 to the bureaucracy involved in the Holocaust, why the mainstream media’s biased coverage of China’s response is related to the abject deference of the US COVID response to capital, and the double standards employed by the mainstream media to magnify issues with China’s lockdown as it fails to cover the failures of the US response.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the hidden physical wounds that come with playing football and the story of former linebacker Chris Borland, the partnerships between the Department of Defense and the NCAA in covering up the physical toll of football, the increasingly racialized and classed nature of football and the wounds that are often involved with it, and the propaganda war waged to promote football in the wake of increased awareness of its physical toll.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program to discuss the hypocrisy of the mainstream media in its coverage of the prosecution of Julian Assange, which threatens to chill speech and investigative journalism, the US government’s campaign to silence coverage of the crimes exposed by Assange and to cover up the crimes it continues to carry out on victims of imperialism, the history of US involvement in Ukraine and eastern Europe and how it fits into US warmongering in Ukraine today, and the US cold war drive against China as the anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two nations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

