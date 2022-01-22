https://sputniknews.com/20220122/friedrich-merz-elected-chairman-of-germanys-christian-democratic-union---reports-1092448677.html

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Reports

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) - On Saturday, Friedrich Merz was elected the new chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) during an online... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T12:02+0000

2022-01-22T12:02+0000

2022-01-22T12:09+0000

europe

germany

cdu

christian democratic union (cdu)

friedrich merz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/85/1078298516_0:54:3104:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_24b20bf5b2d74837b53c3c78eeb4fadf.jpg

He succeeds Armin Laschet.In December, Merz's candidacy for the party leadership was agreed upon after a first-ever poll of CDU members.Merz has tried to become leader of the party twice, losing to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2018, and then to Laschet in 2021.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, germany, cdu, christian democratic union (cdu), friedrich merz