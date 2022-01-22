Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/friedrich-merz-elected-chairman-of-germanys-christian-democratic-union---reports-1092448677.html
Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Reports
Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - On Saturday, Friedrich Merz was elected the new chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) during an online... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T12:02+0000
2022-01-22T12:09+0000
europe
germany
cdu
christian democratic union (cdu)
friedrich merz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/85/1078298516_0:54:3104:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_24b20bf5b2d74837b53c3c78eeb4fadf.jpg
He succeeds Armin Laschet.In December, Merz's candidacy for the party leadership was agreed upon after a first-ever poll of CDU members.Merz has tried to become leader of the party twice, losing to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2018, and then to Laschet in 2021.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/85/1078298516_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_376e8489daa3574f44586de4cafd666c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, germany, cdu, christian democratic union (cdu), friedrich merz

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Reports

12:02 GMT 22.01.2022 (Updated: 12:09 GMT 22.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberFriedrich Merz delivers his speech when running for chairman at the party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018
Friedrich Merz delivers his speech when running for chairman at the party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - On Saturday, Friedrich Merz was elected the new chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) during an online congress with 95% of the vote, according to a live stream by the German broadcaster Phoenix.
He succeeds Armin Laschet.
In December, Merz's candidacy for the party leadership was agreed upon after a first-ever poll of CDU members.
Merz has tried to become leader of the party twice, losing to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2018, and then to Laschet in 2021.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese