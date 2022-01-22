Registration was successful!
Drunken Master? South African Cop Shows Insane Kung-Fu Skills While Being Detained by Police - Video
Drunken Master? South African Cop Shows Insane Kung-Fu Skills While Being Detained by Police - Video
A weird scene occurred in Capetown, South Africa, where an unhinged police officer used kung-fu against his fellow troopers as he was being detained. 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
A clip, which emerged on Twitter, appears to show the man performing some cool chops and flying kung-fu kicks, while the police are trying to restrain him. At first, he manages to land some punches, making officers scatter as the nearby crowd cheers, but after that, he just drops to the ground exhausted. In the end, one of the officers stops the martial artist, using what appears to be pepper spray, while the man sits on the ground shaking his head.Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police management is aware of the incident, adding that the man from the video had been hospitalised.
africa, south africa, kung fu, viral

06:04 GMT 22.01.2022
A weird scene occurred in Capetown, South Africa, where an unhinged police officer used kung-fu against his fellow troopers as he was being detained.
A clip, which emerged on Twitter, appears to show the man performing some cool chops and flying kung-fu kicks, while the police are trying to restrain him. At first, he manages to land some punches, making officers scatter as the nearby crowd cheers, but after that, he just drops to the ground exhausted.
In the end, one of the officers stops the martial artist, using what appears to be pepper spray, while the man sits on the ground shaking his head.

"Leave me alone, do you want to arrest me? What do you want to do? I don't work for them anymore, I just have the uniform", he cried.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police management is aware of the incident, adding that the man from the video had been hospitalised.

"Kindly be advised that the video clip (referred) to has been viewed by SAPS management and we are of the incident where a police member stationed at Mitchells Plain SAPS acted out of character", he said. "The member has been referred to a medical facility for assistance, and while this aspect is being attended to, an internal investigation is underway".

