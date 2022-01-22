https://sputniknews.com/20220122/drunken-master-south-african-cop-shows-insane-kung-fu-skills-while-being-detained-by-police---video-1092441973.html

Drunken Master? South African Cop Shows Insane Kung-Fu Skills While Being Detained by Police - Video

A weird scene occurred in Capetown, South Africa, where an unhinged police officer used kung-fu against his fellow troopers as he was being detained. 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

A clip, which emerged on Twitter, appears to show the man performing some cool chops and flying kung-fu kicks, while the police are trying to restrain him. At first, he manages to land some punches, making officers scatter as the nearby crowd cheers, but after that, he just drops to the ground exhausted. In the end, one of the officers stops the martial artist, using what appears to be pepper spray, while the man sits on the ground shaking his head.Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police management is aware of the incident, adding that the man from the video had been hospitalised.

