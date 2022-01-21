https://sputniknews.com/20220121/when-we-were-young-organizers-respond-to-critics-comparing-event-to-deadly-astroworld-festival-1092414599.html
Organizers of the ‘When We Were Young’ festival are attempting to reassure patrons that the event will be safe, after it was revealed that the massive music festival would be run by Live Nation Entertainment, the promoter that teamed up with rapper Travis Scott for the Astroworld festival that left 10 dead and hundreds injured in Houston, Texas, on November 6, 2021.The emo/pop-punk festival will be held at Nevada’s Las Vegas Festival Grounds—a venue with capacity for 85,000 attendees—and will be headlined by a number of acts geared toward the millennial demographic, including My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, and Jimmy Eat World.Per the website, tickets for the one-day festival start at $224.99 for general admission (presale), and include VIP and hotel packages that start at $499.Concerns were raised about safety at the ‘When We Were Young’ festival, shortly after netizens discovered that Live Nation was behind the event."When We Were Young Fest looked pretty cool until you notice it's $225 nonrefundable for one day and it's run by the same company who was responsible for AstroWorld and you realize they're actually just preying on the pop punk scene to pay back their litigation fees," reads one viral tweet from a netizen.
‘When We Were Young’ Organizers Respond to Critics Comparing Event to Deadly Astroworld Festival
Emo and pop-punk fans rejoiced earlier this week after it was announced that dozens of nostalgic acts would perform in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 22 for the ‘When We Were Young’ festival. However, event safety concerns have been raised about Live Nation, the company behind both the festival and the deadly November 6, 2021 Astroworld event.
Organizers of the ‘When We Were Young
’ festival are attempting to reassure patrons that the event will be safe, after it was revealed that the massive music festival would be run by Live Nation Entertainment, the promoter that teamed up with rapper Travis Scott
for the Astroworld
festival that left 10 dead and hundreds injured in Houston, Texas, on November 6, 2021.
“The safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organizers and in coordination with local authorities,” a spokesperson for the ‘When We Were Young’ festival told Newsweek.
The emo/pop-punk festival will be held at Nevada’s Las Vegas Festival Grounds—a venue with capacity for 85,000 attendees—and will be headlined by a number of acts geared toward the millennial demographic, including My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, and Jimmy Eat World.
Per the website, tickets for the one-day festival start at $224.99 for general admission (presale), and include VIP and hotel packages that start at $499.
“We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October,” the spokesperson added. “We encourage fans to check the festival website and socials for all of the latest updates.”
Concerns were raised about safety at the ‘When We Were Young’ festival, shortly after netizens discovered that Live Nation was behind the event.
"When We Were Young Fest looked pretty cool until you notice it's $225 nonrefundable for one day and it's run by the same company who was responsible for AstroWorld and you realize they're actually just preying on the pop punk scene to pay back their litigation fees," reads one viral tweet from a netizen.