https://sputniknews.com/20220121/when-we-were-young-organizers-respond-to-critics-comparing-event-to-deadly-astroworld-festival-1092414599.html

‘When We Were Young’ Organizers Respond to Critics Comparing Event to Deadly Astroworld Festival

‘When We Were Young’ Organizers Respond to Critics Comparing Event to Deadly Astroworld Festival

Emo and pop-punk fans rejoiced earlier this week after it was announced that dozens of nostalgic acts would perform in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 22 for the... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T02:53+0000

2022-01-21T02:53+0000

2022-01-21T02:52+0000

houston

texas

death toll

festival

crowd

music

safety

millennials

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092414559_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52d3cb20158472cc68d1c1f299eeb39f.jpg

Organizers of the ‘When We Were Young’ festival are attempting to reassure patrons that the event will be safe, after it was revealed that the massive music festival would be run by Live Nation Entertainment, the promoter that teamed up with rapper Travis Scott for the Astroworld festival that left 10 dead and hundreds injured in Houston, Texas, on November 6, 2021.The emo/pop-punk festival will be held at Nevada’s Las Vegas Festival Grounds—a venue with capacity for 85,000 attendees—and will be headlined by a number of acts geared toward the millennial demographic, including My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, and Jimmy Eat World.Per the website, tickets for the one-day festival start at $224.99 for general admission (presale), and include VIP and hotel packages that start at $499.Concerns were raised about safety at the ‘When We Were Young’ festival, shortly after netizens discovered that Live Nation was behind the event."When We Were Young Fest looked pretty cool until you notice it's $225 nonrefundable for one day and it's run by the same company who was responsible for AstroWorld and you realize they're actually just preying on the pop punk scene to pay back their litigation fees," reads one viral tweet from a netizen.

houston

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

houston, texas, death toll, festival, crowd, music, safety, millennials