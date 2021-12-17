Autopsy Shows Ten Victims at Astroworld Festival Died of ‘Compression Asphyxia’ - Reports

The ten victims of the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas died from compression asphyxia in a stampede that occurred in the crowded spectators’ zone, the Dallas Morning News reported on Thursday, citing Houston officials.Experts from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences reportedly announced the results of the autopsy on the same days after waiting several weeks “for additional test results before making final determinations on cause and manner of the deaths.”The event, held on November 5, had a total of 50,000 spectators. Music stars SZA, Yves Tumor и Don Toliver also participated, but the stampede occurred during Scott’s performance. Nearly 300 visitors were injured and ten died, the youngest of whom was 9 years old.The rapper and organizers have faced numerous lawsuits with plaintiffs claiming that Scott ignored chants to stop the show for at least 30 minutes and reportedly continued performing when medics were trying to take away injured and dead fans from the scene.
