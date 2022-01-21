https://sputniknews.com/20220121/watch-indian-navy-personnel-shake-a-leg-to-bollywood-song-during-republic-day-parade-rehearsal--1092416516.html

Watch Indian Navy Personnel Shake a Leg to Bollywood Song During Republic Day Parade Rehearsal

Watch Indian Navy Personnel Shake a Leg to Bollywood Song During Republic Day Parade Rehearsal

On 26 January, India commemorates its Republic Day when the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. The national holiday is marked by a parade on the... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-21T07:05+0000

2022-01-21T07:05+0000

2022-01-21T07:05+0000

india

republic day of india

navy

navy

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092418676_90:137:1339:840_1920x0_80_0_0_fc6ba6934836e6ae9cf912cd37ab39b5.jpg

Days ahead of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations, a video of Indian Navy personnel grooving to the beats of a Bollywood song during the annual military parade rehearsals has gone viral.A 58-second video posted by the MyGovIndia Twitter handle has evoked over 46,000 views so far besides hundreds of comments and likes.With President House in the background, the Indian Navy personnel, with rifles in their hands, can be seen moving to the rhythm of the Bollywood song "Parda" from the movie "Once Upon a Time in Mumbai".During the annual Republic Day parade, a military march by all three contingents of defence — the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force is conducted. It is followed by a tableaux representing different states and ministries. School-age children from across the country also participate in the grand event witnessed by the president of India, prime minister, and other top officials in the country. Last year, no foreign dignitary participated as a chief guest due to a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.This year, India invited the leaders of five Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — to be chief guests at the event. However, the visits were later cancelled.Meanwhile, netizens are finding it hard to take their eyes off the defence personnel's grooves, most of them have shared the video with heart emotions."Wow wow wow….They sing with their heart. Jai hind…", commented one user.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, republic day of india, navy, navy, india