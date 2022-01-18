‘God, Why Did I Get Married?!’ Watch Indian Woman's First Paragliding Experience Go Wrong

https://sputniknews.com/20220118/god-why-did-i-get-married-watch-indian-womans-first-paragliding-experience-go-wrong-1092338306.html

In 2019, a video of a man named Vipin Sahu had gone viral when he tried paragliding for the first time. He looked scared out of his wits and pleaded with the... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

A video clip of an Indian woman lamenting over her decision to marry and ranting about being forced to paraglide is cracking up netizens.Despite the instructor cajoling her not to feel so terrified, the video shows the lady freaking out during the flight while gliding over picturesque mountains. She tells him that her hands have also turned numb due to the overwhelming fear.The woman keeps on shouting and saying that she cannot look down. The clever instructor cracks a joke to lighten up the mood, reminding her that all her antics are getting recorded by the camera she is holding.In a longer version of the clip that is circulating online, things get more interesting as the woman is also heard blaming her husband, who made her attempt such 'fun' adventures. The paragliding instructor is heard simply calming her down and looking downward to enjoy the view. She is also heard saying on camera, “I will kill you Brijesh (her husband)...”“...Hey bhagwan, meri shaadi kyu karwai (Oh God, why did you make me get married at all),” she adds. Netizens have posted hilarious comments on the undated video.

