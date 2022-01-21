Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: US Secretary of State Blinken Holds Press Conference After Meeting With Russian FM Lavrov
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/us-secretary-of-state-blinken-holds-press-conference-after-meeting-with-russian-fm-lavrov-1092425635.html
Moscow previously put forward security guarantee proposals to de-escalate Russia-NATO tensions by restricting troop deployments for both sides and putting a...
Sputnik is live from Geneva, Switzerland, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a presser after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The two diplomats met to discuss Russia's security proposals and the recent escalation around Ukraine. The US secretary of state previously called the situation surrounding Ukraine "a crisis with global consequences" and urged for it to be resolved.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
12:18 GMT 21.01.2022 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 21.01.2022)
Moscow previously put forward security guarantee proposals to de-escalate Russia-NATO tensions by restricting troop deployments for both sides and putting a halt to the bloc's expansion. Earlier this month, Russia held talks with the US and the alliance regarding the said proposals.
Sputnik is live from Geneva, Switzerland, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a presser after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The two diplomats met to discuss Russia's security proposals and the recent escalation around Ukraine. The US secretary of state previously called the situation surrounding Ukraine "a crisis with global consequences" and urged for it to be resolved.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
