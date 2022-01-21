Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/pitch-black-ocean-netizens-shocked-by-view-of-ocean-at-night-1092432637.html
Pitch-black Ocean: Netizens Shocked by View of Ocean at Night
Pitch-black Ocean: Netizens Shocked by View of Ocean at Night
An employee working on a tugboat showed the darkness of the ocean at night and users on TikTok have been staggered by its oily blackness and how it looks like... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T17:44+0000
2022-01-21T17:44+0000
tiktok
ocean
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080135280_336:0:1584:702_1920x0_80_0_0_2191abbe09301627b856534e7214477f.jpg
The young man with the nickname trevin_17, who also works on a tugboat in the USA shared a TikTok video that went viral on the platform. The employee demonstrated in the video the sea's pitch-black darkness. "Everyone is posting videos of how dark it is on the boat at night. Well, I work on a ship. Let’s see how dark it really is," reads the video caption and then the young man goes on deck with a torch and demonstrates that "the light does not go far", and points the flashlight at the water. Around him is impenetrable blackness and nothing is visible.The video went viral with more than 31 million views, and people said in the comments under the video how creepy it is. "Something about the ocean gives me bad vibes," shared one netizen. Another wrote: "Now I understand why the lookouts didn't see the iceberg in Titanic." Most of the comments are about how it is scary or "new fear unlocked".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080135280_492:0:1428:702_1920x0_80_0_0_26b8a3b9b07f05f3804696e38368c20b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tiktok, ocean, viral

Pitch-black Ocean: Netizens Shocked by View of Ocean at Night

17:44 GMT 21.01.2022
CC0 / / Ocean
Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
An employee working on a tugboat showed the darkness of the ocean at night and users on TikTok have been staggered by its oily blackness and how it looks like an eternal vastness of nothing.
The young man with the nickname trevin_17, who also works on a tugboat in the USA shared a TikTok video that went viral on the platform.
The employee demonstrated in the video the sea's pitch-black darkness. "Everyone is posting videos of how dark it is on the boat at night. Well, I work on a ship. Let’s see how dark it really is," reads the video caption and then the young man goes on deck with a torch and demonstrates that "the light does not go far", and points the flashlight at the water. Around him is impenetrable blackness and nothing is visible.
@trevin_17 them night watches get a lil creepy 🌚 #YerAWizard #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #boatlife #ocean #water #scary ♬ Hoist the Colours - Colm R. McGuinness
The video went viral with more than 31 million views, and people said in the comments under the video how creepy it is. "Something about the ocean gives me bad vibes," shared one netizen. Another wrote: "Now I understand why the lookouts didn't see the iceberg in Titanic." Most of the comments are about how it is scary or "new fear unlocked".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese