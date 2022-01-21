https://sputniknews.com/20220121/pitch-black-ocean-netizens-shocked-by-view-of-ocean-at-night-1092432637.html

The young man with the nickname trevin_17, who also works on a tugboat in the USA shared a TikTok video that went viral on the platform. The employee demonstrated in the video the sea's pitch-black darkness. "Everyone is posting videos of how dark it is on the boat at night. Well, I work on a ship. Let’s see how dark it really is," reads the video caption and then the young man goes on deck with a torch and demonstrates that "the light does not go far", and points the flashlight at the water. Around him is impenetrable blackness and nothing is visible.The video went viral with more than 31 million views, and people said in the comments under the video how creepy it is. "Something about the ocean gives me bad vibes," shared one netizen. Another wrote: "Now I understand why the lookouts didn't see the iceberg in Titanic." Most of the comments are about how it is scary or "new fear unlocked".

