Iran Reportedly Resumes Gas Supplies to Turkey Previously Suspended Over Leak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian gas exports to Turkey were renewed on Friday after being cut due to a leak at a Turkish gas station, the Iranian news agency SHANA... 21.01.2022

2022-01-21T18:24+0000

2022-01-21T18:24+0000

2022-01-21T18:24+0000

The leak occurred at the station on Thursday and caused gas-fuelled power plants to ration gas and decrease electricity output overnight.According to the agency, Turkish workers had to reduce the pressure at the station to continue delivering the Iranian gas."While it has to supply 28 million cubic metres of gas per day, Iran has been sending around 2-3 million cubic metres of gas and at low pressure," a sector official from Turkey told Reuters. "The system is being disrupted due to the low amount and pressure. The compressor stations on the Turkey side are ready, operational, and there are no technical issues on the Turkish side."

