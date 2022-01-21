Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Anti-Abortion Activists Hold March for Life in Washington, DC
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/iran-reportedly-resumes-gas-supplies-to-turkey-previously-suspended-over-leak-1092435194.html
Iran Reportedly Resumes Gas Supplies to Turkey Previously Suspended Over Leak
Iran Reportedly Resumes Gas Supplies to Turkey Previously Suspended Over Leak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian gas exports to Turkey were renewed on Friday after being cut due to a leak at a Turkish gas station, the Iranian news agency SHANA... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T18:24+0000
2022-01-21T18:24+0000
middle east
turkey
iran
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107010/18/1070101882_0:0:2803:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_6fa0dd47940d8e6eb482a71d7d87a663.jpg
The leak occurred at the station on Thursday and caused gas-fuelled power plants to ration gas and decrease electricity output overnight.According to the agency, Turkish workers had to reduce the pressure at the station to continue delivering the Iranian gas."While it has to supply 28 million cubic metres of gas per day, Iran has been sending around 2-3 million cubic metres of gas and at low pressure," a sector official from Turkey told Reuters. "The system is being disrupted due to the low amount and pressure. The compressor stations on the Turkey side are ready, operational, and there are no technical issues on the Turkish side."
turkey
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107010/18/1070101882_188:0:2551:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_c8dd93f516aad7f87b9bdce395e62bd2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, turkey, iran, gas

Iran Reportedly Resumes Gas Supplies to Turkey Previously Suspended Over Leak

18:24 GMT 21.01.2022
© AP Photo / Raheb HomavandiA gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields seen alongside an Iranian flag
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields seen alongside an Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
© AP Photo / Raheb Homavandi
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian gas exports to Turkey were renewed on Friday after being cut due to a leak at a Turkish gas station, the Iranian news agency SHANA reported.
The leak occurred at the station on Thursday and caused gas-fuelled power plants to ration gas and decrease electricity output overnight.
"Gas exports to Turkey, which had been suspended yesterday (Thursday, January 20) following a gas leak at a station on the Turkish side, have resumed," the Iranian Oil Ministry's news agency SHANA reported.
According to the agency, Turkish workers had to reduce the pressure at the station to continue delivering the Iranian gas.
"While it has to supply 28 million cubic metres of gas per day, Iran has been sending around 2-3 million cubic metres of gas and at low pressure," a sector official from Turkey told Reuters. "The system is being disrupted due to the low amount and pressure. The compressor stations on the Turkey side are ready, operational, and there are no technical issues on the Turkish side."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese