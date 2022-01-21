Iran Reportedly Resumes Gas Supplies to Turkey Previously Suspended Over Leak

The leak occurred at the station on Thursday and caused gas-fuelled power plants to ration gas and decrease electricity output overnight.According to the agency, Turkish workers had to reduce the pressure at the station to continue delivering the Iranian gas."While it has to supply 28 million cubic metres of gas per day, Iran has been sending around 2-3 million cubic metres of gas and at low pressure," a sector official from Turkey told Reuters. "The system is being disrupted due to the low amount and pressure. The compressor stations on the Turkey side are ready, operational, and there are no technical issues on the Turkish side."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian gas exports to Turkey were renewed on Friday after being cut due to a leak at a Turkish gas station, the Iranian news agency SHANA reported.
The leak occurred at the station on Thursday and caused gas-fuelled power plants to ration gas and decrease electricity output overnight.
"Gas exports to Turkey, which had been suspended yesterday (Thursday, January 20) following a gas leak at a station on the Turkish side, have resumed," the Iranian Oil Ministry's news agency SHANA reported.
According to the agency, Turkish workers had to reduce the pressure at the station to continue delivering the Iranian gas.
"While it has to supply 28 million cubic metres of gas per day, Iran has been sending around 2-3 million cubic metres of gas and at low pressure," a sector official from Turkey told Reuters. "The system is being disrupted due to the low amount and pressure. The compressor stations on the Turkey side are ready, operational, and there are no technical issues on the Turkish side."