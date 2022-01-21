https://sputniknews.com/20220121/be-careful-vegans-vitamin-b12-deficiency-may-lead-to-increased-risk-of-dementia-1092432693.html
Be Careful, Vegans: Vitamin B12 Deficiency May Lead to ‘Increased Risk of Dementia'
If you wish to avoid possible memory disorders in your old age, tuck into food which contains Vitamin B12, including poultry, milk, eggs and shellfish. Low levels of this vitamin in a human organism "may be associated with an increased risk of dementia", the Mayo Clinic - the network of healthcare practices with major campuses in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona - has cited several studies as saying.According to the Mayo Clinic's specialists, the recommended daily amount of Vitamin B12 for adults is at least 2.4 micrograms.Such a deficiency may finally result in severe damage to a human's brain and nervous system, also increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has highlighted that vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in older people, and that it affects about one in 10 individuals aged 75 or over and one in 20 people aged between 65 and 74.
This warning will almost certainly come as welcome news to those who want to keep their blood and nerves healthy, especially now that we're entering the chilliest part of winter.
If you wish to avoid possible memory disorders
in your old age, tuck into food which contains Vitamin B12, including poultry, milk, eggs and shellfish. Low levels of this vitamin in a human organism “may be associated with an increased risk of dementia”, the Mayo Clinic - the network of healthcare practices with major campuses in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona - has cited several studies as saying.
The non-profit medical centre in Rochester, Minnesota warned that, “if you're concerned that you're not getting enough vitamin B12 or other specific nutrients, consult your doctor - especially if you're an older adult or a vegetarian”.
According to the Mayo Clinic's specialists, the recommended daily amount of Vitamin B12 for adults is at least 2.4 micrograms.
30 September 2021, 08:07 GMT
They cautioned that those who stick to a vegetarian or vegan diet may face Vitamin B12 deficiency because plant foods don't contain this substance.
Such a deficiency may finally result in severe damage to a human’s brain and nervous system, also increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.
The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has highlighted that vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in older people, and that it affects about one in 10 individuals aged 75 or over and one in 20 people aged between 65 and 74.