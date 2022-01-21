Registration was successful!
Australian Defence Secretary Wallace Says Deployment of UK Nuclear Submarines Not Yet Discussed
Australian Defence Secretary Wallace Says Deployment of UK Nuclear Submarines Not Yet Discussed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia and the United Kingdom have not discussed the possibility of stationing British nuclear submarines on the Australian continent...
Australian Defence Secretary Wallace Says Deployment of UK Nuclear Submarines Not Yet Discussed

13:38 GMT 21.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / HMS Ambush HMS Ambush
HMS Ambush - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / HMS Ambush
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia and the United Kingdom have not discussed the possibility of stationing British nuclear submarines on the Australian continent, while a greater frequency of military exercises can be expected, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Friday.

"In terms of basing [of British nuclear submarines], there is no proposal on the table, to provide the additional basing. And into the future, given the nature of the relationship it could be something that we discuss at an appropriate time if it is suitable to both parties", Dutton said in a press conference, following the Australia-UK ministerial consultations.

He added that the Australia-UK military collaboration is not limited to the deployment of nuclear submarines, stressing that amid rising China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, stronger cooperation within AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK and the United States, should be expected.

"I think what you will see is a greater regularity in visits, training, in people being embedded… and certainly greater cooperation in exercises", Dutton said.

The Australia-UK consultations were held Friday as part of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's visit to Australia. The sides discussed deepening strategic partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to ensure stability in the region.
© REUTERS / Australian Defence ForceThe crew of the Royal Australian Navy Anzac class frigate HMAS Perth cheer as they arrive at the Northern Australian city of Darwin in this picture taken on July 3, 2015
The crew of the Royal Australian Navy Anzac class frigate HMAS Perth cheer as they arrive at the Northern Australian city of Darwin in this picture taken on July 3, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
The crew of the Royal Australian Navy Anzac class frigate HMAS Perth cheer as they arrive at the Northern Australian city of Darwin in this picture taken on July 3, 2015
© REUTERS / Australian Defence Force
According to the joint statement released after the meeting, Australia and the UK pledged to continue working with the United States "to pursue the optimal pathway for the delivery of a nuclear-powered submarine capability for Australia", while reiterating their unwavering commitment to the highest standards of nuclear safety and security.
The AUKUS partnership, established in September 2021, aims at providing Australia with its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, with at least eight submarines planned to be delivered. Russia and China have raised concerns about the security challenges in the region stemming from the AUKUS establishment, saying that could result in the collapse of the nuclear non-proliferation regime.
