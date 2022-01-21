https://sputniknews.com/20220121/australian-defence-secretary-wallace-says-deployment-of-uk-nuclear-submarines-not-yet-discussed-1092429250.html

Australian Defence Secretary Wallace Says Deployment of UK Nuclear Submarines Not Yet Discussed

Australian Defence Secretary Wallace Says Deployment of UK Nuclear Submarines Not Yet Discussed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia and the United Kingdom have not discussed the possibility of stationing British nuclear submarines on the Australian continent...

He added that the Australia-UK military collaboration is not limited to the deployment of nuclear submarines, stressing that amid rising China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, stronger cooperation within AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK and the United States, should be expected.The Australia-UK consultations were held Friday as part of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's visit to Australia. The sides discussed deepening strategic partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to ensure stability in the region.According to the joint statement released after the meeting, Australia and the UK pledged to continue working with the United States "to pursue the optimal pathway for the delivery of a nuclear-powered submarine capability for Australia", while reiterating their unwavering commitment to the highest standards of nuclear safety and security.The AUKUS partnership, established in September 2021, aims at providing Australia with its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, with at least eight submarines planned to be delivered. Russia and China have raised concerns about the security challenges in the region stemming from the AUKUS establishment, saying that could result in the collapse of the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

