'We Are Doomed': Woman Mocked Online for Taking Selfies on Top of Sinking Car – Video
© Photo : Lynda Douglas/twitterShe captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her
In the face of impending doom, some people run, some people give up, and some people, it seems, take selfies.
A bizarre video is doing the rounds on social media showing a woman standing on top of her sinking car while taking selfies after she veered onto a frozen Rideau River in Canada.
As the seemingly unfazed woman snaps herself, people rush to her rescue in a kayak.
She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her. 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/ML6zWlSa9m— Lynda Douglas (@MammaMitch) January 17, 2022
While netizens are praising those for rescuing her, others are mocking the woman for taking selfies and putting her life at risk.
I promise you that was her boyfriend’s car.— Scott Peterson (@MeatFarley) January 18, 2022
Somewhere in Ottawa a dude is playing NHL 22 while his ignored phone buzzes angrily. https://t.co/4LYLKgYbWc
I drove a lot for a long time and I’m legitimately baffled at how this woman managed to get her car there… https://t.co/Oqfsc0amFL— Duane Rollins (@24thminute) January 17, 2022
The image that defines the times. A woman takes a selfie on top of her sinking car.— No fascists! (@No_Fascists) January 19, 2022
I can't imagine a more fitting expression of our collective idiocy. pic.twitter.com/Zqqo1MxgbZ