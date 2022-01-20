https://sputniknews.com/20220120/we-are-doomed-woman-mocked-online-for-taking-selfies-on-top-of-sinking-car--video-1092390730.html

'We Are Doomed': Woman Mocked Online for Taking Selfies on Top of Sinking Car – Video

'We Are Doomed': Woman Mocked Online for Taking Selfies on Top of Sinking Car – Video

In the face of impending doom, some people run, some people give up, and some people, it seems, take selfies. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-20T10:55+0000

2022-01-20T10:55+0000

2022-01-20T10:55+0000

viral video

selfie

selfie

viral video

viral

selfies

viral

viral videos

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092392847_0:927:1536:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_759e7d414f1650a277b025db2bc3b264.jpg

A bizarre video is doing the rounds on social media showing a woman standing on top of her sinking car while taking selfies after she veered onto a frozen Rideau River in Canada. As the seemingly unfazed woman snaps herself, people rush to her rescue in a kayak. While netizens are praising those for rescuing her, others are mocking the woman for taking selfies and putting her life at risk.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

viral video, selfie, selfie, viral video, viral, selfies, viral, viral videos, viral