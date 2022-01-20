Registration was successful!
'We Are Doomed': Woman Mocked Online for Taking Selfies on Top of Sinking Car – Video
'We Are Doomed': Woman Mocked Online for Taking Selfies on Top of Sinking Car – Video
In the face of impending doom, some people run, some people give up, and some people, it seems, take selfies. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
A bizarre video is doing the rounds on social media showing a woman standing on top of her sinking car while taking selfies after she veered onto a frozen Rideau River in Canada. As the seemingly unfazed woman snaps herself, people rush to her rescue in a kayak. While netizens are praising those for rescuing her, others are mocking the woman for taking selfies and putting her life at risk.
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
In the face of impending doom, some people run, some people give up, and some people, it seems, take selfies.
A bizarre video is doing the rounds on social media showing a woman standing on top of her sinking car while taking selfies after she veered onto a frozen Rideau River in Canada.
As the seemingly unfazed woman snaps herself, people rush to her rescue in a kayak.
While netizens are praising those for rescuing her, others are mocking the woman for taking selfies and putting her life at risk.
