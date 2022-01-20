Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/us-inflation-likely-to-ease-if-biden-administration-successful-in-controlling-pandemic---yellen-1092412555.html
US Inflation Likely to Ease if Biden Administration Successful in Controlling Pandemic - Yellen
US Inflation Likely to Ease if Biden Administration Successful in Controlling Pandemic - Yellen
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is confident that it can subdue US inflation growing at 40-year highs if it can bring the coronavirus pandemic... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T23:32+0000
2022-01-20T23:32+0000
janet yellen
us
inflation
economy
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090730784_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dfe4a438ac109940b24ae87783bad825.jpg
"Inflation rose by more than most economists, including me, expected and of course it's our responsibility with the Fed to address that," Yellen told CNBC on Thursday. "And we will."The US Consumer Price Index, an important barometer for inflation, grew by 7% in the year to December, expanding at its fastest rate since 1982.The Fed, or Federal Reserve, says the United States probably needs a series of rate hikes to counter such inflation, triggered by trillions of dollars of pandemic relief spending, higher wage payouts and supply chain disruptions. The central bank slashed interest rates to almost zero after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus crisis in March 2020, and has kept them there since.The Fed’s target for inflation is 2% per year. Aside from keeping to its inflation target, the central bank is also responsible for ensuring maximum employment among Americans. That makes any rate hike it executes not only economically-sensitive but also socially- and politically-potent.The United States has recorded nearly 69 million total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and nearly 18 million of them have been reported over the past month.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090730784_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7790c44ee02a6bbdac05ebf600333417.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
janet yellen, us, inflation, economy, biden administration

US Inflation Likely to Ease if Biden Administration Successful in Controlling Pandemic - Yellen

23:32 GMT 20.01.2022
© NICHOLAS KAMMUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the need to address the debt limit, on October 6, 2021, in the South Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the need to address the debt limit, on October 6, 2021, in the South Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© NICHOLAS KAMM
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is confident that it can subdue US inflation growing at 40-year highs if it can bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview.
"Inflation rose by more than most economists, including me, expected and of course it's our responsibility with the Fed to address that," Yellen told CNBC on Thursday. "And we will."
The US Consumer Price Index, an important barometer for inflation, grew by 7% in the year to December, expanding at its fastest rate since 1982.
"I expect inflation throughout much of the year... to remain above 2%," Yellen said. "But if we’re successful in controlling the pandemic, I expect inflation to diminish over the course of the year and hopefully revert to normal levels by the end of the year around 2%."
The Fed, or Federal Reserve, says the United States probably needs a series of rate hikes to counter such inflation, triggered by trillions of dollars of pandemic relief spending, higher wage payouts and supply chain disruptions. The central bank slashed interest rates to almost zero after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus crisis in March 2020, and has kept them there since.
The Fed’s target for inflation is 2% per year. Aside from keeping to its inflation target, the central bank is also responsible for ensuring maximum employment among Americans. That makes any rate hike it executes not only economically-sensitive but also socially- and politically-potent.
The United States has recorded nearly 69 million total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and nearly 18 million of them have been reported over the past month.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese