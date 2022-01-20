Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/study-on-suicide-trends-in-the-us-shows-increased-need-for-service-accessibility-1092380771.html
Study on Suicide Trends in the US Shows Increased Need for Service Accessibility
Study on Suicide Trends in the US Shows Increased Need for Service Accessibility
Psychiatrists, who looked at 484,732 US adults who had attempted suicide, discovered that while suicide attempt rates have increased in the past decade, the... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T00:13+0000
2022-01-20T00:13+0000
pandemic
study
suicide
statistics
mental health
depression
psychiatry
us
cdc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104874/19/1048741992_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7e66191345505af8f90bcdef86860946.jpg
A study published in JAMA Psychiatry revealed that the suicide attempt rate per 100,000 adults increased from a rate of 481.2 to 563.9 in the last decade. The study also found rates to have a particular increase among groups who were aged 18 to 25, female, unemployed, unmarried, and were using substances.Of those 484,732 survey participants, 69.8% were 35 years or younger, 51.8% were women, and 65.7% were non-Hispanic White.But among those who had attempted suicide, there was no significant change in the likelihood of receiving mental health services. In fact, 34.8% to 45.5% reported needing services which were not met. Those percentages had no significant change in the last decade.Respondents voiced their reasons for not seeking mental health care, which included lack of transportation, lack of information on where to find help, time availability, and the assumption that treatment would not help.This study focused on pre-pandemic data, though, and it’s important to note that as we head into year 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic, that data may change. For example, the CDC released a separate study on data between 2019 to 2020 focusing on suicide deaths. Experts found that while there was an increase in anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts during the first few months of the pandemic, suicide death rates either plateaued or declined.The CDC also found that while suicide deaths decreased for white and Asian males during the pandemic, there was an increase in rates for men of color. Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, explained the increase in suicidal risks among this demographic is a result of systemic racism, historical barriers and inequities having led communities to face trauma, loss, and generational bias.In order to combat suicide attempts, experts say it’s important for clinicians to incorporate routine suicidal and mental health screenings into their practice, become familiar with counseling on lethal means, increase the frequency of outpatient visits or communication during periods of increased risk, and when permission is granted, involve patient’s family in supportive actions, including making the home environment safe and void of lethal means.The study focused on data taken between 2008 and 2019.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104874/19/1048741992_25:0:1732:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_ca9398050c5d3737500d7e0102766190.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pandemic, study, suicide, statistics, mental health, depression, psychiatry, us, cdc

Study on Suicide Trends in the US Shows Increased Need for Service Accessibility

00:13 GMT 20.01.2022
CC0 / / Depression
Depression - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Psychiatrists, who looked at 484,732 US adults who had attempted suicide, discovered that while suicide attempt rates have increased in the past decade, the use of mental health services has stayed stagnant.
A study published in JAMA Psychiatry revealed that the suicide attempt rate per 100,000 adults increased from a rate of 481.2 to 563.9 in the last decade. The study also found rates to have a particular increase among groups who were aged 18 to 25, female, unemployed, unmarried, and were using substances.
Of those 484,732 survey participants, 69.8% were 35 years or younger, 51.8% were women, and 65.7% were non-Hispanic White.
But among those who had attempted suicide, there was no significant change in the likelihood of receiving mental health services. In fact, 34.8% to 45.5% reported needing services which were not met. Those percentages had no significant change in the last decade.
Respondents voiced their reasons for not seeking mental health care, which included lack of transportation, lack of information on where to find help, time availability, and the assumption that treatment would not help.
This study focused on pre-pandemic data, though, and it’s important to note that as we head into year 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic, that data may change. For example, the CDC released a separate study on data between 2019 to 2020 focusing on suicide deaths. Experts found that while there was an increase in anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts during the first few months of the pandemic, suicide death rates either plateaued or declined.
However, experts say those numbers shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a reflection of mental health during the pandemic. “We shouldn’t take the numbers and say, ‘Oh, fewer people killed themselves in the early part of the pandemic. Things must have been good,’” said Jonathan Singer, president of the American Association of Suicidology. “Depressive symptoms, eating disorders, all those things have gone up. But, it doesn’t mean that because you are suffering, you are going to kill yourself.”
The CDC also found that while suicide deaths decreased for white and Asian males during the pandemic, there was an increase in rates for men of color. Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, explained the increase in suicidal risks among this demographic is a result of systemic racism, historical barriers and inequities having led communities to face trauma, loss, and generational bias.
In order to combat suicide attempts, experts say it’s important for clinicians to incorporate routine suicidal and mental health screenings into their practice, become familiar with counseling on lethal means, increase the frequency of outpatient visits or communication during periods of increased risk, and when permission is granted, involve patient’s family in supportive actions, including making the home environment safe and void of lethal means.
The study focused on data taken between 2008 and 2019.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:58 GMTNewly Declassified Footage Shows US Drone Strike That Killed 10 Afghan Civilians - Report
00:47 GMTDOJ to Give House January 6 Committee Four Pages of Trump White House Records Not Enjoined
00:13 GMTStudy on Suicide Trends in the US Shows Increased Need for Service Accessibility
YesterdayChina Fast Developing Space Capabilities Represent 'Pacing Challenge' for US, Pentagon Says
YesterdayWhite House Will Distribute 400Mln Free N95 Masks Across US
YesterdayMost Regions in US to See COVID-19 Peaks in First Half of February, Fauci Says
YesterdayJournalists Leave Macron's Press Conference Over President Not Taking Questions - Reports
YesterdayEstonia, Lithuania, Latvia Waiting for US Approval to Send Weapons to Ukraine - Reports
YesterdayStripped of Royal Titles, Prince Andrew Ditches Social Media Accounts
YesterdayAid Planes Depart for Tonga After Main Runway Cleared of Volcanic Ash as Food, Water Shortages Mount
YesterdayBiden Says Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like the Ones US Preparing Now Over Ukraine
YesterdayJoe Biden Holds Press Conference on Eve of Inauguration Anniversary
YesterdayMask Mix Up: Sotomayor and Gorsuch Release Joint Statement After NPR’s Supreme Court Mask Claims
YesterdayKeanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away a Lot of Money’ - Report
YesterdayMalta's Police Search Residence of Ex-Prime Minister - Reports
YesterdayPerhaps We Need More Uncertainty, Maybe
YesterdayNetflix Set to Release Flurry of New K-Content in 2022 Following 'Squid Game' Success
YesterdaySIGAR Warned Pentagon Afghan Air Forces Wouldn't Survive US Withdrawal, Declassified Report Reveals
YesterdayDems' Turf Battles: How Bill's Links to Epstein May Nip Hillary's Potential 2024 Bid in the Bud
YesterdayIranian President Seen Performing Evening Prayer at Kremlin - Photo