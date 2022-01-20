https://sputniknews.com/20220120/prince-andrews-ex-gf-claims-epstein--clinton-were-like-brothers-loved-hanging-around-with-him-1092383008.html

Prince Andrew's Ex-GF Claims Epstein & Clinton Were 'Like Brothers', 'Loved' Hanging Around With Him

The late pedophile, disgraced royal, and once the most powerful man in the world were among the subjects of ITV's documentary "Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

Lady Victoria Hervey, a socialite and Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend, claims that Jeffery Epstein and former US President Bill Clinton "were like brothers" and "loved" being around the Duke of York, according to a new ITV documentary.The 44-year-old socialite and former "It Girl" met Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell about 20 years ago. She is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol and is claimed to have briefly been the love interest of the Duke of York.She discussed Clinton's relationship with Epstein, who has been pictured with the pedophile billionaire on several occasions and is said to have flown on his infamous private plane at least nine times.The model and aristocrat underscored that Clinton was "super close to Jeffrey Epstein."The convicted former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, in fact, attended the wedding of Chelsea Clinton, Bill Clinton's daughter, in 2010. Epstein and the former president are not friends at all, according to Clinton, who denies having any sort of close relationship with the late pedophile.The Duke of York, who, like Clinton, is alleged to have spent time at Jeffery Epstein's private houses and at parties organized by the financier, and is thought to have been close with Maxwell, is another high-profile individual caught up in the scandal involving Maxwell and Epstein, and also featured in the documentary.She then claimed that the pair, Epstein and Maxwell, used her as "bait" to entertain Epstein's friends, claiming that the pedophile "sat back and waited for her to go fishing and find however many girls were needed to entertain his friend," and compared Maxwell and Epstein to "Batman and Robin" and a "double act."Lady Victoria claimed that she was "young and naive" back in the day, so she "didn't realise it of course at the time, but looking back..."In addition, among the other revelations of the film, there was also one very delicate issue pertaining to the disgraced prince. He, according to former employees of the royal palaces and journalists, was very defensive of his large collection of teddy bears, and would berate royal maids if they did not arrange them in a certain way.Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of being an accomplice to her former partner, Epstein, and aiding the sexual abuse of minors last month on December 29. She faces a sentence of 65 years in prison, which means she might spend the rest of her life there. She was convicted of sex trafficking on five of six charges, marking a total fall from grace for the former London "It girl" who eventually rose to the top of New York's social scene.

