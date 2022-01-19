Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/worm-parasite-that-preys-on-spiders-named-after-actor-who-played-spider-killer-in-film-1092375332.html
Worm Parasite That Preys on Spiders Named After Actor Who Played Spider Killer in Film
Worm Parasite That Preys on Spiders Named After Actor Who Played Spider Killer in Film
Jeff Daniels himself reportedly quipped that in Hollywood “you haven’t really made it until you’ve been recognised by those in the field of parasitology.” 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T18:57+0000
2022-01-19T18:57+0000
tech
name
parasites
tarantula
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107674/97/1076749783_0:162:2118:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_bbb0d457be7e61820548697dd1bff8ad.jpg
American actor Jeff Daniels's name has recently been immortalised thanks to the efforts of scientists who named a parasitical worm – a nematode – after him.According to EurekAlert, the researchers chose Daniels’ name because he starred in 1990 comedy horror film Arachnophobia, in which his character battles an infestation of deadly spiders.The nematode, found by the team after a tarantula breeder asked them to help identify an infection plaguing some of his spiders in 2019, is reportedly one of the only two discovered species of these worms that prey on tarantulas.The worm’s arachnid victims begin exhibiting unusual behavior upon infection, “walking around on tiptoe and not eating,” while the appendages around their mouths stop working.The worms reside in the mouth area of their host, but it's not yet known if they feed on the tarantula itself or on bacteria that live on these spiders.Meanwhile, Daniels himself did not seem upset by the news about a parasite being named after him.
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/huntsman-spider-interrupts-health-ministers-covid-briefing-in-australia---video--1091596683.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107674/97/1076749783_49:0:2069:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_cdb6325df35521c2a6720924ed22f819.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, name, parasites, tarantula

Worm Parasite That Preys on Spiders Named After Actor Who Played Spider Killer in Film

18:57 GMT 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / National Park ServiceThis Aug. 12, 2013 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a tarantula at the Rancho Sierra Vista park site, within the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area near Newbury Park, Calif.
This Aug. 12, 2013 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a tarantula at the Rancho Sierra Vista park site, within the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area near Newbury Park, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / National Park Service
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Jeff Daniels himself reportedly quipped that in Hollywood “you haven’t really made it until you’ve been recognised by those in the field of parasitology.”
American actor Jeff Daniels's name has recently been immortalised thanks to the efforts of scientists who named a parasitical worm – a nematode – after him.
According to EurekAlert, the researchers chose Daniels’ name because he starred in 1990 comedy horror film Arachnophobia, in which his character battles an infestation of deadly spiders.
“His character in the film is a spider killer, which is exactly what these nematodes are,” said Adler Dillman, parasitologist at UC Riverside and leader of the team that discovered the nematode in question.
The nematode, found by the team after a tarantula breeder asked them to help identify an infection plaguing some of his spiders in 2019, is reportedly one of the only two discovered species of these worms that prey on tarantulas.
Palystes castaneus - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Huntsman Spider Interrupts Health Minister's COVID Briefing in Australia - Video
17 December 2021, 11:14 GMT
The worm’s arachnid victims begin exhibiting unusual behavior upon infection, “walking around on tiptoe and not eating,” while the appendages around their mouths stop working.
“It may take months because tarantulas don’t have to eat particularly often. However, if they get this infection, they will die of starvation,” Dillman remarked.
The worms reside in the mouth area of their host, but it's not yet known if they feed on the tarantula itself or on bacteria that live on these spiders.
Meanwhile, Daniels himself did not seem upset by the news about a parasite being named after him.
“When I first heard a new species of nematode had been named after me, I thought, ‘Why? Is there a resemblance?’” he said as quoted by the media outlet. “Honestly, I was honored by their homage to me and Arachnophobia. Made me smile. And of course, in Hollywood, you haven’t really made it until you’ve been recognized by those in the field of parasitology.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:06 GMTNovak Djokovic, Wife Have 80% Stake in Little-known Biotech Co Creating ‘Universal’ Covid Cure
19:06 GMT'Upside Down Cheese Eating Ad' Axed in UK Over Child Safety Concerns
18:57 GMTWorm Parasite That Preys on Spiders Named After Actor Who Played Spider Killer in Film
18:40 GMT'Russian Missiles in Cuba & Venezuela': What's Behind Moscow's Hardball Rhetoric?
18:32 GMTBiden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communities
18:29 GMTFlying Solo: Americans Grab Popcorn as Biden Preps for Just Second Solo Presser of His Presidency
18:03 GMTGone Too Far? Woke South Coast Council Drops Gender-Specific Terms
17:49 GMTItalian Senators' Zoom Conference Suffers Cartoon Porn Invasion
17:46 GMTEye Spy When You May Die: Scientists Try Using Retina Scan to Predict Risk of Death
17:35 GMTWe're Heartbroken: Fans Mourn Death of French Actor Gaspard Ulliel
16:58 GMTRussia Dumps $900 Million More in US Treasuries as Total Investment Hits Historic Low
16:47 GMTPsychiatrist Says She Cannot Recommend Parole of Norwegian Terrorist Breivik
16:33 GMTMoldovan Parliament to Consider State of Emergency Over Gas Crisis
15:59 GMTEXO’s Chen Becomes Father for Second Time
15:58 GMT'Horror Stories': Minsk Rejects US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus
15:54 GMTWe Shall Fight Them on the Benches: Johnson Responds on Whether He’ll Resign Over Partygate
15:33 GMTDrunk Priest Slaughters Man Instead of Sheep During Animal Festival in India
15:24 GMTEx-FSB Officer Turns Transgender, Wants to Champion LGBT Rights in Military & Security Agencies
15:22 GMTUN Special Adviser on Libya: 'Discourse of War Has Been Replaced by Discourse of Politics'
15:15 GMTCovid Shall Not Pass! Hong Kong Orders Mass Slaughter of Hamsters After 11 Positive Tests