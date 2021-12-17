https://sputniknews.com/20211217/huntsman-spider-interrupts-health-ministers-covid-briefing-in-australia---video--1091596683.html

Huntsman Spider Interrupts Health Minister's COVID Briefing in Australia - Video

Huntsman Spider Interrupts Health Minister's COVID Briefing in Australia - Video

Australian state's health minister Yvette D'ath was giving a COVID briefing to the media when one of the journalists told her she had a huntsman spider crawling on her.

The Australian state of Queensland's health minister Yvette D'ath was giving a COVID briefing to the media when one of the journalists told her she had a huntsman spider crawling on her.D'ath remained visibly calm and continued talking, however, she had to interrupt her speech and get help when the spider turned out to be under her foot. Huntsmans are large spiders, their leg span may reach up to 15cm. Although they possess venom, they rarely bite and are not considered dangerous.

