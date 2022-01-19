Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/white-house-will-distribute-400mln-free-n95-masks-across-us-1092380098.html
White House Will Distribute 400Mln Free N95 Masks Across US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration will distribute 400 million N95 masks for free across the United States amid a surge in Omicron variant cases... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
The 400 million N95 masks will be widely available and recipients will not be prioritized based on any health or demographic factors, and the Biden administration is "confident that people who want to access them will be able to access them," Inglesby told NBC News in an interview.People could expect the US government to make N95 masks, which US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognize as offering the best protection against COVID-19, "more and more available," Inglesby said.Distributing 400 million masks would mark the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history, Inglesby noted.
23:19 GMT 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Wong Maye-EAn N95 protective face mask lies in the sand on Brighton Beach in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, April 25, 2020. With the weather warming up, more people wearing personal protective equipment are venturing out to the parks and streets, though most are still respecting the social distancing guidelines for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration will distribute 400 million N95 masks for free across the United States amid a surge in Omicron variant cases, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Dr. Tom Inglesby said on Wednesday.
The 400 million N95 masks will be widely available and recipients will not be prioritized based on any health or demographic factors, and the Biden administration is "confident that people who want to access them will be able to access them," Inglesby told NBC News in an interview.
Providing masks and testing is part of a new administration approach to health equipment supplies beyond the current Omicron variant wave of cases, Inglesby said. The White House is "absolutely preparing" for the possibility of more coronavirus variants in the future, Inglesby added.
Glenn Youngkin gestures after he was sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
New Virginia Gov. Signs 11 EOs Including on Mask Mandates, CRT Ban, & Loudon County Rape Incident
16 January, 04:31 GMT
People could expect the US government to make N95 masks, which US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognize as offering the best protection against COVID-19, "more and more available," Inglesby said.
Distributing 400 million masks would mark the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history, Inglesby noted.
