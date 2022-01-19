Registration was successful!
We're Heartbroken: Fans Mourn Death of French Actor Gaspard Ulliel
We're Heartbroken: Fans Mourn Death of French Actor Gaspard Ulliel
One of the stars of Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series, Gaspard Ulliel has passed away at the age of 37 following a ski accident. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
Social networks are being flooded with messages of condolence in the wake of tragic news: Hannibal Rising star Gaspard Ulliel has died as a result of a serious ski accident on 18 January in the Alps. Fans are also sending messages of support to the actor's six-year-old son Orso and his girlfriend Gaelle Petri. Known for his prominent roles in Saint Laurent and Hannibal Rising, the French actor was hospitalised on Tuesday after suffering a fatal head injury.The heartbreaking news comes just ahead of the release of the long-awaited Moon Knight comic book series adaptation, in which Gaspard portrayed the Midnight Man. The TV series will be aired on 30 March on Disney+. Gaspard also rose to prominence for featuring in a big ad campaign for Bleu de Chanel.He started appearing in made-for-television films during the late 1990s and early 2000s before making it big after his first English-language film Hannibal Rising.
france, celebrity, death, mourning

We're Heartbroken: Fans Mourn Death of French Actor Gaspard Ulliel

17:35 GMT 19.01.2022
One of the stars of Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series, Gaspard Ulliel has passed away at the age of 37 following a ski accident.
Social networks are being flooded with messages of condolence in the wake of tragic news: Hannibal Rising star Gaspard Ulliel has died as a result of a serious ski accident on 18 January in the Alps.
Fans are also sending messages of support to the actor's six-year-old son Orso and his girlfriend Gaelle Petri.
Known for his prominent roles in Saint Laurent and Hannibal Rising, the French actor was hospitalised on Tuesday after suffering a fatal head injury.
The heartbreaking news comes just ahead of the release of the long-awaited Moon Knight comic book series adaptation, in which Gaspard portrayed the Midnight Man. The TV series will be aired on 30 March on Disney+.
Gaspard also rose to prominence for featuring in a big ad campaign for Bleu de Chanel.
He started appearing in made-for-television films during the late 1990s and early 2000s before making it big after his first English-language film Hannibal Rising.
