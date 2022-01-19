Registration was successful!
'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Resort Accident
'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Resort Accident
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at the age of 37 after an accident at a ski resort, AFP reported citing the actor's agent. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Ulliel had been injured while skiing in the Rosieres ski resort in southeastern France. Radio station France Bleu reported that Ulliel had been hospitalized in serious condition with a serious head injury. According to the radio station, the cause of the incident was the collision with another skier.Gaspard Ulliel is known for his roles in the films Hannibal Rising, The Long Engagement, Saint Laurent, It's Only the End of the World. In 2005 and 2017, he won the French national film award Cesar.
'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Resort Accident

In this file photo taken on May 13, 2016 French actor Gaspard Ulliel poses during a photocall for the film La Danseuse (The Dancer) at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
In this file photo taken on May 13, 2016 French actor Gaspard Ulliel poses during a photocall for the film La Danseuse (The Dancer) at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
© VALERY HACHE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at the age of 37 after an accident at a ski resort, AFP reported citing the actor's agent.
Earlier, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Ulliel had been injured while skiing in the Rosieres ski resort in southeastern France. Radio station France Bleu reported that Ulliel had been hospitalized in serious condition with a serious head injury. According to the radio station, the cause of the incident was the collision with another skier.
Gaspard Ulliel is known for his roles in the films Hannibal Rising, The Long Engagement, Saint Laurent, It's Only the End of the World. In 2005 and 2017, he won the French national film award Cesar.
