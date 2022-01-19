https://sputniknews.com/20220119/uk-inflation-rate-climbs-to-highest-level-in-30-years-1092364298.html

What Once Cost a Shilling Now Costs a Bob: UK Inflation Jumps to Three Decade High

The UK’s consumer price index rate jumped to 5.4 percent in the month of December – its highest rate since March 1992, fresh data put out by the Office of National Statistics Wednesday shows.The figures are above the BoE’s forecast of 5.2 percent, and higher than November’s CPI rate showing of a 5.1 percent bump.Inflation hits the pocketbooks of producers and ordinary Britons alike, with prices on everything from food and clothing to gas, electricity and petrol, used cars, furniture, household goods, and restaurant and hotel bills edging upwards.Economists expect the BoE to raise interest rates try to get inflation back into line with the Bank’s 2 percent target, but caution against too much of a hike too fast, which might dent economic recovery. The Bank recently raised the base interest rate from 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent.Earlier this week, the Resolution Foundation, a London-based standard of living think tank, warned that the number of households spending above 10 percent of their budget on energy could treble to 6.3 million once the new energy price cap kicks in on 1 April.“Working families are already feeling the crunch. But the triple whammy of an imminent rise in the energy price cap, real wages falling and Tory tax rises coming down the tracks are going to make this crisis even worse,” Labour shadow Treasury secretary Pat McFadden said Wednesday, commenting on the new CPI figures. The opposition accuses the government of “looking the other way” and “trapping” Britons in a “high-tax, low-growth cycle.”Chancellor Rishi Sunak has assured Britons that he understands “the pressures people are facing with the cost of living” and promised to “continue to listen to people’s concerns as we have done throughout the pandemic.”The UK isn’t the only country facing surging inflation. Last week, the US Department of Labor reported a 7 percent inflation rate in December – America’s highest level since June 1982. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a 38-member group of mostly wealthy Western nations, reported their highest inflation rate in a quarter of a century in November. Brazil has seen a 10 percent inflation bump for 2021, while Russia has seen a jump of 8.4 percent over the same period. Only China has somehow managed to beat the inflation burden, reporting a CPI increase of just 1.5 percent year on year in December, down from a 2.3 percent increase a month earlier, according to National Bureau of Statistics data released last Wednesday.

