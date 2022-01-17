Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Tennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/uk-households-facing-fuel-stress-may-treble-after-new-energy-cap-in-april-warns-think-tank-1092314411.html
UK Households Facing ‘Fuel Stress’ May Treble After New Energy Cap in April, Warns Think Tank
UK Households Facing ‘Fuel Stress’ May Treble After New Energy Cap in April, Warns Think Tank
The next review of the energy price cap, affecting around 11 mln Britons paying standard or variable tariffs, set by energy regulator Ofgem, is coming in... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T10:20+0000
2022-01-17T10:20+0000
energy
uk
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089700923_0:0:910:512_1920x0_80_0_0_58cee50c0644a1bfae94dd23e84f0bdf.jpg
The number of households spending at least 10% of their family budgets on energy bills and thus suffering from “fuel stress” may treble to 6.3 million once the new energy price cap is introduced on 1 April after a February review, warns a study by the Resolution Foundation.Not only the poorest families, but also low- and middle-income families will face having to spend a greater share of their family budget on paying energy bills, underscored the independent think tank in its forecast.9% of English households are currently already experiencing fuel stress due to “unaffordable” energy bills. Furthermore, in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, families spending over 10% of income on fuel are defined as “fuel poor”.The figure is anticipated to surge to 27%, driven by a hike in the energy price cap that is predicted to grow more than 50% in April, according to the trade body Energy UK.The energy price cap, introduced in January 2019, is the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer annually in the UK for the amount of electricity and gas they use.Affecting approximately 11 million Britons on standard or variable tariffs, the current price cap, set last August, is £1,277 and means that if wholesale prices rise, there is a limit to the bills being upped.However, energy prices have skyrocketed in the past six months due to a plethora of reasons. Among these was a longer and colder than usual spring of 2020-2021 in Europe, resulting in depleted underground gas storage reserves across the region; increased oil and gas demand in Asia, a rapid recovery of some economies after COVID-19 lockdown, and a summer characterised by little wind to generate alternative power.Experts are forecasting a potential annual cost of average usage soaring from £1,277 to £2,000. Coupled with UK inflation at a 10-year high and expected to increase further, and prices of consumer goods rising, many have warned of a cost-of-living “crisis”.According to the Resolution Foundation, levels of fuel stress are expected to be felt particularly acutely in the north-east and the West Midlands (33% and 32%, respectively), by pensioner households (38%), those residing in local authority housing (35%) and residents of poorly insulated homes (69% of families in homes with an energy performance certificate F-rating).Echoing warnings of a looming cost-of-living crisis, the foundation called on the government to intervene to support lower-income families through the benefits system. This, said the think tank, could be effectively done by faster-than-planned uprating of benefits in April.In line with convention, inflation-linked rates for many benefits and the state pension were set last year before prices started rising rapidly in the past months. Accordingly, most of these are set to go up by only 3.1% in April.Another suggested measure is to introduce an additional payment based on the Warm Home Discount scheme.The think tank recommended raising the £140 payment by at least £300. The Warm Home Discount is a one-off payment of £140 designed to help cover the cost of heating a home.Furthermore, the think tank advised widening eligibility to all families in receipt of pension credit to help with living costs or working age benefits (8.5m families in total) and making payments automatic. The additional support, it argued, could be delivered via an additional bill discount in the coming spring. The aid could be taxpayer funded, to rule out further increases in everyone else’s energy bills, stated the foundation, estimating the measure would cost the taxpayer £2.5 billion.The think tank urged the government to cut everyone else’s energy bills by temporarily transferring social and environmental levies from bills to general taxation, and thus slashing average bills by around £245.It estimated that the move could potentially slash the number of families suffering fuel stress by more than seven percentage points.Annual energy bills could be lowered by up to £545, at a cost of £7.3 billion, with 2.7 million fewer families across the country forced to contend with fuel stress said the leading research group.According to Cornwall Insights energy sector specialist, bills in the UK could rise even more at the following quarterly revaluation in August 2022 unless there is a significant fall in energy prices globally.Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during his visit to a pharmacy in Uxbridge on 10 January, emphasised that he "understands" how people are struggling and was "looking at what we can do" to help “people with the cost of their fuel”.
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/uks-ovo-energy-sorry-for-poorly-judged-advice-to-cuddle-pets-eat-porridge-as-energy-bills-soar-1092176564.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/uk-energy-sector-approaching-2008-financial-crisis-proportions-ceo-warns-1091832039.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089700923_135:0:882:560_1920x0_80_0_0_5a54c27ba502c02230053c087fe9a75d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
energy, uk, gas

UK Households Facing ‘Fuel Stress’ May Treble After New Energy Cap in April, Warns Think Tank

10:20 GMT 17.01.2022
CC0 / / Gas flame
Gas flame - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The next review of the energy price cap, affecting around 11 mln Britons paying standard or variable tariffs, set by energy regulator Ofgem, is coming in February, with potential changes to be introduced from 1 April. There have been concerns that the February price hike could be as high as 50% amid skyrocketing energy prices in the past months.
The number of households spending at least 10% of their family budgets on energy bills and thus suffering from “fuel stress” may treble to 6.3 million once the new energy price cap is introduced on 1 April after a February review, warns a study by the Resolution Foundation.
Not only the poorest families, but also low- and middle-income families will face having to spend a greater share of their family budget on paying energy bills, underscored the independent think tank in its forecast.
9% of English households are currently already experiencing fuel stress due to “unaffordable” energy bills. Furthermore, in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, families spending over 10% of income on fuel are defined as “fuel poor”.
The figure is anticipated to surge to 27%, driven by a hike in the energy price cap that is predicted to grow more than 50% in April, according to the trade body Energy UK.
The energy price cap, introduced in January 2019, is the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer annually in the UK for the amount of electricity and gas they use.
Affecting approximately 11 million Britons on standard or variable tariffs, the current price cap, set last August, is £1,277 and means that if wholesale prices rise, there is a limit to the bills being upped.
Snowy english cottage - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
UK's Ovo Energy Sorry for 'Poorly Judged' Advice to 'Cuddle Pets, Eat Porridge' as Energy Bills Soar
11 January, 11:20 GMT
However, energy prices have skyrocketed in the past six months due to a plethora of reasons. Among these was a longer and colder than usual spring of 2020-2021 in Europe, resulting in depleted underground gas storage reserves across the region; increased oil and gas demand in Asia, a rapid recovery of some economies after COVID-19 lockdown, and a summer characterised by little wind to generate alternative power.
Experts are forecasting a potential annual cost of average usage soaring from £1,277 to £2,000. Coupled with UK inflation at a 10-year high and expected to increase further, and prices of consumer goods rising, many have warned of a cost-of-living “crisis”.
According to the Resolution Foundation, levels of fuel stress are expected to be felt particularly acutely in the north-east and the West Midlands (33% and 32%, respectively), by pensioner households (38%), those residing in local authority housing (35%) and residents of poorly insulated homes (69% of families in homes with an energy performance certificate F-rating).
“Fuel stress levels are particularly high among pensioner households and those in poorly insulated homes – a stark reminder of the need to modernise Britain’s leaky housing stock and curb national dependency on gas for power and heating,” Jonny Marshall, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, was cited as saying by The Guardian.
Echoing warnings of a looming cost-of-living crisis, the foundation called on the government to intervene to support lower-income families through the benefits system. This, said the think tank, could be effectively done by faster-than-planned uprating of benefits in April.
In line with convention, inflation-linked rates for many benefits and the state pension were set last year before prices started rising rapidly in the past months. Accordingly, most of these are set to go up by only 3.1% in April.
Another suggested measure is to introduce an additional payment based on the Warm Home Discount scheme.
The think tank recommended raising the £140 payment by at least £300. The Warm Home Discount is a one-off payment of £140 designed to help cover the cost of heating a home.
Furthermore, the think tank advised widening eligibility to all families in receipt of pension credit to help with living costs or working age benefits (8.5m families in total) and making payments automatic. The additional support, it argued, could be delivered via an additional bill discount in the coming spring. The aid could be taxpayer funded, to rule out further increases in everyone else’s energy bills, stated the foundation, estimating the measure would cost the taxpayer £2.5 billion.
Gas - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
UK Energy Sector Approaching 2008 Financial Crisis Proportions, CEO Warns
27 December 2021, 11:03 GMT
The think tank urged the government to cut everyone else’s energy bills by temporarily transferring social and environmental levies from bills to general taxation, and thus slashing average bills by around £245.
It estimated that the move could potentially slash the number of families suffering fuel stress by more than seven percentage points.
Annual energy bills could be lowered by up to £545, at a cost of £7.3 billion, with 2.7 million fewer families across the country forced to contend with fuel stress said the leading research group.
“While not cheap at £7.3bn, this plan is affordable, and by cutting bills by up to £545 would help prevent the upcoming rise in energy bills turning into a cost of living catastrophe for millions of families,” Marshall was cited as saying.
According to Cornwall Insights energy sector specialist, bills in the UK could rise even more at the following quarterly revaluation in August 2022 unless there is a significant fall in energy prices globally.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during his visit to a pharmacy in Uxbridge on 10 January, emphasised that he "understands" how people are struggling and was "looking at what we can do" to help “people with the cost of their fuel”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:23 GMTDjokovic May Participate in Australian Open Next Year, Australian Prime Minister Says
11:12 GMTTennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
11:10 GMTAustralian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga
11:06 GMTWhat's Behind Royal Family's Drastic Decision to Strip Prince Andrew of Military Roles, HRH Title?
10:50 GMTRussia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
10:50 GMT'Divine Miracle': Three-Eyed Calf Born in India Taken for Reincarnation of God Shiva
10:42 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Send Planes to Assess Tsunami Damage Following Tonga Volcano Eruption
10:20 GMTUK Households Facing ‘Fuel Stress’ May Treble After New Energy Cap in April, Warns Think Tank
10:06 GMTChinese President Xi Jinping Speaks on First Day of Davos 2022 Virtual Event Agenda
09:29 GMTWealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Drop, Oxfam Says
09:25 GMTKremlin on US Threats of 'Sharp Pain' Over Ukraine: Russia Considering Various Scenarios
09:20 GMTThree Killed, Six Wounded After Fuel-Carrying Tankers Explode in Abu Dhabi - Videos
08:55 GMTNetanyahu Mulls Plea Bargain But What Will it Mean for Israel's Political Scene?
08:55 GMTIndia to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April, Reports Say
08:50 GMTSweden Investigates Drone Flights Over Nuclear Plants as 'National Incident'
08:28 GMTKeir Starmer Urged to ‘Man Up’ and Apologise Instead of ‘Weaseling Out’ of Drinks in Lockdown Claims
08:12 GMTMajor Snowstorm Hits US East Coast - Photo, Video
08:02 GMTNorth Macedonia's Parliament Elects New Prime Minister, Approves New Coalition Government
07:32 GMTReal Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Makes History Being First Italian Coach to Win Spanish Super Cup
07:31 GMTVolcano Monitoring Ineffective in Detecting Deadly Hazards Like Indonesia 2018 Tsunami, Warns Study