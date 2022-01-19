Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/journalists-leave-macrons-press-conference-over-president-not-taking-questions---reports-1092379856.html
Journalists Leave Macron's Press Conference Over President Not Taking Questions - Reports
Journalists Leave Macron's Press Conference Over President Not Taking Questions - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - European journalists walked out of a press conference of French President Emmanuel Macron in protest against not being allowed to ask... 19.01.2022
Earlier in the day, the president delivered a speech at the European Parliament, outlining France's priorities for the next six months. The speech was scheduled to be followed by a press conference to take questions from reporters.According to the France Info website, citing its correspondent, the press conference changed into an oral statement without questions and reporters left the room before it began.Meanwhile, Loic Signor, a correspondent for French broadcaster CNews, posted a video on Twitter showing Macron explaining the situation. The French leader said he had already answered journalists' questions about France's presidency of the European Union.On January 1, Macron was inaugurated as the president of the Council of the European Union. In a speech in December, Macron outlined his objectives, pledging that France would work toward building a strong and sovereign European Union.
23:14 GMT 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOLFrench President Emmanuel Macron delivers his New Year wishes speech to the armed forces at Oberhoffen camp in Haguenau, France, January 19, 2022.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his New Year wishes speech to the armed forces at Oberhoffen camp in Haguenau, France, January 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
PARIS (Sputnik) - European journalists walked out of a press conference of French President Emmanuel Macron in protest against not being allowed to ask questions, the French media reported on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the president delivered a speech at the European Parliament, outlining France's priorities for the next six months. The speech was scheduled to be followed by a press conference to take questions from reporters.
According to the France Info website, citing its correspondent, the press conference changed into an oral statement without questions and reporters left the room before it began.
Meanwhile, Loic Signor, a correspondent for French broadcaster CNews, posted a video on Twitter showing Macron explaining the situation. The French leader said he had already answered journalists' questions about France's presidency of the European Union.
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, visits a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center at the Caisse Primaire d'Assurance Maladie (France's local health insurance funds - CPAM) in Bobigny near Paris as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in France, March 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
Watch Macron ‘Thank’ Woman Greeting Him With ‘F*ck You’ Message Written on Her Hands
11 January, 17:14 GMT
On January 1, Macron was inaugurated as the president of the Council of the European Union. In a speech in December, Macron outlined his objectives, pledging that France would work toward building a strong and sovereign European Union.
