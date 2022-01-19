https://sputniknews.com/20220119/italian-senators-zoom-conference-suffers-cartoon-porn-invasion-1092374870.html

Italian Senators' Zoom Conference Suffers Cartoon Porn Invasion

The video was reportedly accompanied by an audio message saying: “I used to be a sex offender, now I am a kindergarten teacher.” 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

A recent Zoom meeting involving several Italian senators turned rather awkward when an uninvited guest decided to treat those involved to some adult entertainment, without bothering to ask for their consent.According to MailOnline, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon during a discussion on “transparent public administration” organized by the Five Star Movement and attended by Giorgio Parisi, the Italian theoretical physicist who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics.At some point during the event, user “Alex Spence” suddenly entered the discussion and started broadcasting a lewd NSFW cartoon starring Tifa Lockhart, a fictional female character from the Final Fantasy VII videogame.The sex scene that the discussion’s attendees were involuntarily treated to was accompanied by moaning and a “loud message” that said in accented English: “I used to be a sex offender, now I am a kindergarten teacher,” the media outlet adds.The Gamer also notes that, as the tech team worked to “regain control,” the intruder managed to briefly play another lewd video starring another video game character, before finally being kicked out of the Zoom call.

Andrei Dergalin

