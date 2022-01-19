Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/hi-tech-weapons-left-in-afghanistan-by-us-army-turn-up-in-kashmir-as-militants-flaunt-them-in-video-1092363882.html
Hi-Tech Weapons Left in Afghanistan by US Army Turn up in Kashmir as Militants Flaunt Them in Video
Hi-Tech Weapons Left in Afghanistan by US Army Turn up in Kashmir as Militants Flaunt Them in Video
The retreat of US-led NATO forces from Afghanistan at an unprecedented pace saw a massive haul of sophisticated weaponry abandoned – and much of it is now in... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T13:39+0000
2022-01-19T13:39+0000
kashmir
weapons
tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp)
us
afghanistan
taliban
us military
lashkar-e-taiba
jaish-e-mohammed
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080690426_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85e967b9909f6279e80b3f267a70e076.jpg
Arms and equipment that were left in and around Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul by the retreating US forces are now being used by militants in Indian-ruled Kashmir.In a four-minute video released by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Kashmiri fighters can be seen flaunting weapons such as M1911 pattern .45 ACP pistols, FN 509 compact tactical guns, and M249 squad automatic weapons.M4 pattern carbine, 5.56 mm M249 squad automatic guns and M1911s are part of the US military inventory and were widely used during the Afghanistan War.Last year, the US military decided to replace M249s with the 6.8mm projectile after decades of testing and evaluation showed that the 5.56mm's lethality at mid-ranges on the battlefield was inadequate.The US government’s reports suggest that since 2003, Washington had transferred 75,898 military vehicles, 599,690 weapons, 162,643 pieces of communications equipment, 208 aircraft, and 16,191 pieces of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment to Afghan forces. The US also supplied 7,035 machine guns, 4,702 Humvees, 20,040 hand grenades, 2,520 bombs, and 1,394 grenade launchers, among other equipment to Kabul.A “fair amount” of US military firearms have also fallen into the hands of the Taliban.Media reports claimed that American weapons are now being sold on the open market in Afghanistan by gun dealers who purchased pistols, rifles, grenades, binoculars, and night-vision goggles from Taliban fighters.Gun dealers said a vast cache of weapons made its way to Pakistan, where there's a strong demand for American-made arms.India's military said last year that these leftover weapons had reached terror groups such Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which are supporting outfits like "The Resistance Force," People’s Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), The Joint Kashmir Front (JKF), and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (KGF).These Kashmir-based groups emerged after August 2019 when the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that had granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir state for seven decades.These local militant groups have spread violence across the Kashmir valley since 2019. The Indian Home Ministry said that infiltration and terrorist attacks had decreased significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry said only 28 infiltration cases were reported in 2021 against 243 in 2018.* The organisation is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
kashmir
afghanistan
jammu and kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080690426_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3cc2b4a554a7369153b2849039098d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kashmir, weapons, tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp), us, afghanistan, taliban, us military, lashkar-e-taiba, jaish-e-mohammed, nato, gun industry, jammu and kashmir, terrorist group, india

Hi-Tech Weapons Left in Afghanistan by US Army Turn up in Kashmir as Militants Flaunt Them in Video

13:39 GMT 19.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFAA security personnel (R) fires tear gas towards protesters during clashes with government forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on September 17, 2020.
A security personnel (R) fires tear gas towards protesters during clashes with government forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on September 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The retreat of US-led NATO forces from Afghanistan at an unprecedented pace saw a massive haul of sophisticated weaponry abandoned – and much of it is now in the hands of the Taliban*. On 15 August, the group declared itself victorious in the two-decade-long war against the western forces.
Arms and equipment that were left in and around Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul by the retreating US forces are now being used by militants in Indian-ruled Kashmir.
In a four-minute video released by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Kashmiri fighters can be seen flaunting weapons such as M1911 pattern .45 ACP pistols, FN 509 compact tactical guns, and M249 squad automatic weapons.
M4 pattern carbine, 5.56 mm M249 squad automatic guns and M1911s are part of the US military inventory and were widely used during the Afghanistan War.
Last year, the US military decided to replace M249s with the 6.8mm projectile after decades of testing and evaluation showed that the 5.56mm's lethality at mid-ranges on the battlefield was inadequate.
The US government’s reports suggest that since 2003, Washington had transferred 75,898 military vehicles, 599,690 weapons, 162,643 pieces of communications equipment, 208 aircraft, and 16,191 pieces of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment to Afghan forces.
The US also supplied 7,035 machine guns, 4,702 Humvees, 20,040 hand grenades, 2,520 bombs, and 1,394 grenade launchers, among other equipment to Kabul.
A “fair amount” of US military firearms have also fallen into the hands of the Taliban.
Media reports claimed that American weapons are now being sold on the open market in Afghanistan by gun dealers who purchased pistols, rifles, grenades, binoculars, and night-vision goggles from Taliban fighters.
Gun dealers said a vast cache of weapons made its way to Pakistan, where there's a strong demand for American-made arms.
India's military said last year that these leftover weapons had reached terror groups such Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which are supporting outfits like "The Resistance Force," People’s Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), The Joint Kashmir Front (JKF), and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (KGF).
These Kashmir-based groups emerged after August 2019 when the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that had granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir state for seven decades.
These local militant groups have spread violence across the Kashmir valley since 2019.
The Indian Home Ministry said that infiltration and terrorist attacks had decreased significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry said only 28 infiltration cases were reported in 2021 against 243 in 2018.
* The organisation is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:25 GMTIran Marks Readiness to Share Advanced Military Tech With Friends and Neighbours
14:06 GMTBiden Approval Rating at New Low After One Year in Office, Worse Than Trump's, Poll Shows
13:45 GMTAngela Merkel Reportedly Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call
13:43 GMTTonga's Telecom Services Restored After Being Hit by Eruption 500 Times Stronger Than Hiroshima Bomb
13:39 GMTHi-Tech Weapons Left in Afghanistan by US Army Turn up in Kashmir as Militants Flaunt Them in Video
13:28 GMTBye Bye, Mask and Covid Pass: Boris Johnson Announces End of Plan B Restrictions in England
12:55 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Issues Ultimatum to Man Utd: 'Qualify for Champions League or Else I'm Off'
12:55 GMTCoffee Rallies 'Good Bacteria’ to Boost Digestion, May Fight Liver Diseases, Claims Study
12:48 GMT'Even Xi Hasn't Left China': Pakistan FM Expresses Inability to Help Students Return to China
12:29 GMT'Hard to Digest': Prisoner in India Swallows Mobile to Hide It, Doctors Remove It After Surgery
12:09 GMTOne Killed After Policeman Opens Fire During Special Operation in Downtown Nice
11:56 GMTGang Running Gay Sex Racket Through App Busted in India's Mumbai
11:55 GMTTory 'No Confidence'-Voting MP Christian Wakeford Defects to Labour Party
11:53 GMTLow Blow: Iranian Man Suffers Severe Pain in His Penis Due to COVID-Related Issues
11:49 GMT‘Unlike Anything on Earth Today’: Possible Proof of ‘Alien’ Life Found on Mars By Curiosity Rover
11:41 GMTIn Space, No One Can Hear You Heal: ISS Testing Device That Makes Band-aids From Astronauts’ Skin
11:39 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal
11:36 GMTBernie Sanders Urges Biden to Unfreeze Kabul's Funds to Prevent 'Death of Millions of People'
11:32 GMTNinja Mode On: Hilarious Video of a Thief Breaking Into House Through Barred Window Goes Viral
11:09 GMTImpossible to Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Deliveries Have Not Started Yet, Moscow Says