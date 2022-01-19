Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/china-fast-developing-space-capabilities-represent-pacing-challenge-for-us-pentagon-says-1092380288.html
China Fast Developing Space Capabilities Represent 'Pacing Challenge' for US, Pentagon Says
China Fast Developing Space Capabilities Represent 'Pacing Challenge' for US, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China and Russia are both developing space capabilities but the difference is the speed with which China is progressing and it... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
“I think they both are developing capabilities for their own use,” Raymond said on Wednesday. “I think what’s different is that China has gone very, very fast and the economic engine that they have has allowed them to go at a speed that is really concerning and I think that’s why I would consider them our pacing challenge.”The Space Force was established as the fifth branch of the US armed services to provide forces and assets for Space Command.
23:34 GMT 19.01.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China and Russia are both developing space capabilities but the difference is the speed with which China is progressing and it represents a "pacing challenge" for the United States, US Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond said.
“I think they both are developing capabilities for their own use,” Raymond said on Wednesday. “I think what’s different is that China has gone very, very fast and the economic engine that they have has allowed them to go at a speed that is really concerning and I think that’s why I would consider them our pacing challenge.”

Raymond said that China and Russia “demonstrated by their actions that they are developing capabilities to deny us our access to space and advantages that it provides.”

The Space Force was established as the fifth branch of the US armed services to provide forces and assets for Space Command.
