China Fast Developing Space Capabilities Represent 'Pacing Challenge' for US, Pentagon Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China and Russia are both developing space capabilities but the difference is the speed with which China is progressing and it... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

“I think they both are developing capabilities for their own use,” Raymond said on Wednesday. “I think what’s different is that China has gone very, very fast and the economic engine that they have has allowed them to go at a speed that is really concerning and I think that’s why I would consider them our pacing challenge.”The Space Force was established as the fifth branch of the US armed services to provide forces and assets for Space Command.

