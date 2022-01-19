Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/biden-signs-memo-improving-cybersecurity-across-us-defense-intelligence-communities-1092375680.html
Biden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communities
Biden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communities
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a memorandum to bolster the cybersecurity of the US defense and intelligence communities’... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T18:32+0000
2022-01-19T18:32+0000
us
nsa
cybersecurity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102781/23/1027812305_0:83:5096:2950_1920x0_80_0_0_cd66763086b40e4979c78790189c4351.jpg
“This memorandum sets forth requirements for National Security Systems (NSS) that are equivalent to or exceed the cybersecurity requirements for Federal Information Systems," the memorandum said. "This memorandum establishes and clarifies additional authority and responsibilities of the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) in connection with the National Manager responsibilities for NSS assigned to the Director of the NSA."The memorandum requires the agencies responsible for managing the National Security Systems to improve the visibility of cybersecurity incidents and create binding directives about how to respond against cybersecurity threats.Biden also requested in the memorandum that a summary of National Security Systems policy be created or adjustments made within 90 days that will include a time-line for implementation.The national security memorandum was sent to individuals including the Vice President, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, US Attorney General and CIA Director, among others.
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/ok-google-create-cyber-dystopia-us-govt-reportedly-asks-tech-giant-to-track-users-by-search-terms-1089714246.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102781/23/1027812305_526:0:4571:3034_1920x0_80_0_0_1f91aae187360eaf48cc2e094d0c7173.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nsa, cybersecurity

Biden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communities

18:32 GMT 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenAir National Guard soldiers monitor computer screens
Air National Guard soldiers monitor computer screens - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a memorandum to bolster the cybersecurity of the US defense and intelligence communities’ networks.
“This memorandum sets forth requirements for National Security Systems (NSS) that are equivalent to or exceed the cybersecurity requirements for Federal Information Systems," the memorandum said. "This memorandum establishes and clarifies additional authority and responsibilities of the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) in connection with the National Manager responsibilities for NSS assigned to the Director of the NSA."
The memorandum requires the agencies responsible for managing the National Security Systems to improve the visibility of cybersecurity incidents and create binding directives about how to respond against cybersecurity threats.
Google search - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
OK Google, Create Cyber Dystopia: US Gov’t Reportedly Asks Tech Giant to Track Users by Search Terms
6 October 2021, 14:19 GMT
Biden also requested in the memorandum that a summary of National Security Systems policy be created or adjustments made within 90 days that will include a time-line for implementation.
The national security memorandum was sent to individuals including the Vice President, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, US Attorney General and CIA Director, among others.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:06 GMTNovak Djokovic, Wife Have 80% Stake in Little-known Biotech Co Creating ‘Universal’ Covid Cure
19:06 GMT'Upside Down Cheese Eating Ad' Axed in UK Over Child Safety Concerns
18:57 GMTWorm Parasite That Preys on Spiders Named After Actor Who Played Spider Killer in Film
18:40 GMT'Russian Missiles in Cuba & Venezuela': What's Behind Moscow's Hardball Rhetoric?
18:32 GMTBiden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communities
18:29 GMTFlying Solo: Americans Grab Popcorn as Biden Preps for Just Second Solo Presser of His Presidency
18:03 GMTGone Too Far? Woke South Coast Council Drops Gender-Specific Terms
17:49 GMTItalian Senators' Zoom Conference Suffers Cartoon Porn Invasion
17:46 GMTEye Spy When You May Die: Scientists Try Using Retina Scan to Predict Risk of Death
17:35 GMTWe're Heartbroken: Fans Mourn Death of French Actor Gaspard Ulliel
16:58 GMTRussia Dumps $900 Million More in US Treasuries as Total Investment Hits Historic Low
16:47 GMTPsychiatrist Says She Cannot Recommend Parole of Norwegian Terrorist Breivik
16:33 GMTMoldovan Parliament to Consider State of Emergency Over Gas Crisis
15:59 GMTEXO’s Chen Becomes Father for Second Time
15:58 GMT'Horror Stories': Minsk Rejects US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus
15:54 GMTWe Shall Fight Them on the Benches: Johnson Responds on Whether He’ll Resign Over Partygate
15:33 GMTDrunk Priest Slaughters Man Instead of Sheep During Animal Festival in India
15:24 GMTEx-FSB Officer Turns Transgender, Wants to Champion LGBT Rights in Military & Security Agencies
15:22 GMTUN Special Adviser on Libya: 'Discourse of War Has Been Replaced by Discourse of Politics'
15:15 GMTCovid Shall Not Pass! Hong Kong Orders Mass Slaughter of Hamsters After 11 Positive Tests