Rand Paul Unsubscribes From DirecTV After It Drops Conservative Broadcaster

Senator Rand Paul announced Monday that he has canceled his subscription to DirecTV after the latter revealed it would exclude pro-Trump conservative cable channel One America News (OAN) from its catalog.On Friday, DirecTV said that it doesn’t plan to prolong its contract with OAN, saying the decision was made after "a routine internal review." The move was also criticized by some other Republican lawmakers, who claimed its indicative of efforts by big media companies to censor conservative opinions.OAN is among several conservative mass media outlets that have faced prosecution for the alleged spreading of false or defamatory news pieces about the latest presidential election. Meanwhile, according to Reuters, all of OAN’s revenue comes from contracts with media giant AT&T, which owns DirecTV.Amid accusations of spreading fake news, AT&T faced criticism and tried to reduce cooperation with OAN.Another conservative channel Newsmax was sued by the Dominion Voting Systems company along with OAN over unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims about inappropriately counted ballots.
Since the 2020 election, many GOPs and conservative activists have complained that media platforms intend to silence their voices following the social media ban of ex-President Donald Trump. Later allegations claimed that Twitter along with other major platforms has increasingly blocked conservative content, using policy violations as a pretext.
Senator Rand Paul announced Monday that he has canceled his subscription to DirecTV after the latter revealed it would exclude pro-Trump conservative cable channel One America News (OAN) from its catalog.
On Friday, DirecTV said that it doesn’t plan to prolong its contract with OAN, saying the decision was made after "a routine internal review." The move was also criticized by some other Republican lawmakers, who claimed its indicative of efforts by big media companies to censor conservative opinions.
.@DIRECTV is cancelling @OANN so I just cancelled my home Direct TV. Why give money to people who hate us?
OAN is among several conservative mass media outlets that have faced prosecution for the alleged spreading of false or defamatory news pieces about the latest presidential election. Meanwhile, according to Reuters, all of OAN’s revenue comes from contracts with media giant AT&T, which owns DirecTV.
Amid accusations of spreading fake news, AT&T faced criticism and tried to reduce cooperation with OAN.
"We are outraged to learn that AT&T has been funneling tens of millions of dollars into OAN since the network’s inception," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said after the Reuters report was published. "As a result, AT&T has caused irreparable damage to our democracy. The press should inform the American public with facts, not far-right propaganda and conspiracy theories."
Another conservative channel Newsmax was sued by the Dominion Voting Systems company along with OAN over unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims about inappropriately counted ballots.