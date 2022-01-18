https://sputniknews.com/20220118/rand-paul-unsubscribes-from-directv-after-it-drops-conservative-broadcaster-1092331440.html

Rand Paul Unsubscribes From DirecTV After It Drops Conservative Broadcaster

2022-01-18T04:05+0000

Senator Rand Paul announced Monday that he has canceled his subscription to DirecTV after the latter revealed it would exclude pro-Trump conservative cable channel One America News (OAN) from its catalog.On Friday, DirecTV said that it doesn’t plan to prolong its contract with OAN, saying the decision was made after "a routine internal review." The move was also criticized by some other Republican lawmakers, who claimed its indicative of efforts by big media companies to censor conservative opinions.OAN is among several conservative mass media outlets that have faced prosecution for the alleged spreading of false or defamatory news pieces about the latest presidential election. Meanwhile, according to Reuters, all of OAN’s revenue comes from contracts with media giant AT&T, which owns DirecTV.Amid accusations of spreading fake news, AT&T faced criticism and tried to reduce cooperation with OAN.Another conservative channel Newsmax was sued by the Dominion Voting Systems company along with OAN over unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims about inappropriately counted ballots.

