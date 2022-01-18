Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Speaks on Second Day of 'Davos' Virtual 2022 WEF

Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett delivers a special address on the second day of the 2022 World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.The annual meeting in Davos was to be held from 17 to 21 January 2022. However, on 20 December 2021 it was postponed to the beginning of summer due to the spread of the omicron strain. On 17-21 January, a series of virtual plenary sessions is taking place under the auspices of the World Economic Forum.The WEF has postponed the World Forum in Davos for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 related restrictions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The World Economic Forum (WEF) summit which traditionally takes place in January in Davos, Switzerland is being held virtually this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The WEF has postponed the World Forum in Davos for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 related restrictions.