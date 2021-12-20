https://sputniknews.com/20211220/world-economic-forum-scheduled-for-jan-2022-in-davos-postponed-over-omicron-1091671677.html

World Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron

The World Economic Forum set to be held in Davos from January 17-21 was postponed over the uncertainty over the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the organizers said on Monday.

"The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak. The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January, 2022. It is now planned for early summer," the organizers said in a statement.In lieu of the in-person conference, the organizers will offer participants an opportunity to hold virtual talks about global issues.In January 2021, the World Economic Forum was held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic. In August 2021, an annual meeting of the forum was expected to take place in Singapore, but was also canceled over a surge.

