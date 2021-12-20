Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
World Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron
World Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron
The World Economic Forum set to be held in Davos from January 17-21 was postponed over the uncertainty over the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the organizers said on Monday.
"The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak. The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January, 2022. It is now planned for early summer," the organizers said in a statement.In lieu of the in-person conference, the organizers will offer participants an opportunity to hold virtual talks about global issues.In January 2021, the World Economic Forum was held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic. In August 2021, an annual meeting of the forum was expected to take place in Singapore, but was also canceled over a surge.
World Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron

The World Economic Forum logo is seen in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020.
The World Economic Forum logo is seen in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Economic Forum set to be held in Davos from January 17-21 was postponed over the uncertainty over the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the organizers said on Monday.
"The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak. The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January, 2022. It is now planned for early summer," the organizers said in a statement.
In lieu of the in-person conference, the organizers will offer participants an opportunity to hold virtual talks about global issues.
"Participants will instead join a headline series of State of the World sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges," the statement went on.
In January 2021, the World Economic Forum was held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic. In August 2021, an annual meeting of the forum was expected to take place in Singapore, but was also canceled over a surge.
