Tonga: Images of Devastating Aftermath of Tsunami Caused by Volcanic Eruption Released
Tonga: Images of Devastating Aftermath of Tsunami Caused by Volcanic Eruption Released
One of the islands, where a signal from an active distress beacon was picked up, reportedly suffered "catastrophic" damage.
Following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano this weekend, the government of Tonga has released the first aerial images of the destruction wrought by the ensuing tsunami.While Nomuku, one of the islands closest to the volcano, suffered "extensive damage," Mango Island, where an active signal from a distress beacon was detected earlier, witnessed "catastrophic" destruction, Newshub notes.The media outlet also mentions that homes and the wharf at Ha'apai were destroyed, while owners of the waterfront Ha'atafu Beach Resort said it has been "completely wiped out."Angela Glover, who was swept into the sea when the tsunami hit, is the first person to be confirmed killed by the disaster. The 50-year-old Brit's life in Tonga "was all about rescuing and caring for unwanted dogs."Peter Lund, New Zealand's acting High Commissioner in Tonga, has said that in total, there have been reports of three deaths, though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that only two have been confirmed, the media outlet adds.
asia & pacific, volcano, tonga, photos, tsunami, destruction

Tonga: Images of Devastating Aftermath of Tsunami Caused by Volcanic Eruption Released

18:27 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 18:41 GMT 18.01.2022)
A general view from a New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows heavy ash fall over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption January 17, 2022. Picture taken January 17, 2022.
A general view from a New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows heavy ash fall over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption January 17, 2022. Picture taken January 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© REUTERS / NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE
Andrei Dergalin
One of the islands, where a signal from an active distress beacon was picked up, reportedly suffered “catastrophic” damage.
Following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano this weekend, the government of Tonga has released the first aerial images of the destruction wrought by the ensuing tsunami.
While Nomuku, one of the islands closest to the volcano, suffered “extensive damage,” Mango Island, where an active signal from a distress beacon was detected earlier, witnessed “catastrophic” destruction, Newshub notes.
The media outlet also mentions that homes and the wharf at Ha'apai were destroyed, while owners of the waterfront Ha'atafu Beach Resort said it has been "completely wiped out."
Angela Glover, who was swept into the sea when the tsunami hit, is the first person to be confirmed killed by the disaster. The 50-year-old Brit's life in Tonga “was all about rescuing and caring for unwanted dogs."
Peter Lund, New Zealand's acting High Commissioner in Tonga, has said that in total, there have been reports of three deaths, though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that only two have been confirmed, the media outlet adds.
