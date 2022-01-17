Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/two-teenagers-in-custody-in-uk-in-connection-with-texas-synagogue-hostage-taking-1092307904.html
Two Teenagers in Custody in UK in Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking
Two Teenagers in Custody in UK in Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking
Two Teenagers in Custody in UK in Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking
2022-01-17T03:39+0000
2022-01-17T03:40+0000
texas
greater manchester police
hostage situation
teenagers
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092302692_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45e6d77e00a794912d55959f5fa7210b.jpg
"As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that took place at a Synagogue in Texas on 15 January 2022, Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests in relation to the incident," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.According to the release, posted on Twitter on Sunday, the British police are cooperating with the US investigation.On Sunday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the man who took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram. The agency said there were no indications that others were involved.Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told reporters late on Saturday that the suspect in the hostage-taking was dead and that all hostages had been released from the synagogue and were alive and safe.US President Joe Biden has described the hostage situation as an "act of terror."US media reported on Saturday that the hostage-taker was claiming to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The hostage-taker was reportedly demanding freedom for his sister who is serving an 86-year sentence in a US federal prison for trying to kill US officers in Afghanistan.
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/watch-two-hostages-escape-texas-synagogue-hostage-taker-minutes-before-he-is-shot-dead-by-police-1092303809.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092302692_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d69a19e7cf21a3f9e0bc4dee4468bd31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
texas, greater manchester police, hostage situation, teenagers, uk

Two Teenagers in Custody in UK in Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking

03:39 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 03:40 GMT 17.01.2022)
© REUTERS / SHELBY TAUBERA law enforcement vehicle is seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
A law enforcement vehicle is seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / SHELBY TAUBER
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - British police say they have detained two teenagers as part of the investigation into the hostage-taking at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue located in Colleyville, Texas.
"As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that took place at a Synagogue in Texas on 15 January 2022, Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests in relation to the incident," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
According to the release, posted on Twitter on Sunday, the British police are cooperating with the US investigation.
"Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning," the Greater Manchester Police specified.
On Sunday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the man who took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram. The agency said there were no indications that others were involved.
Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told reporters late on Saturday that the suspect in the hostage-taking was dead and that all hostages had been released from the synagogue and were alive and safe.
US President Joe Biden has described the hostage situation as an "act of terror."
Hostage incident at Texas synagogue - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
Watch Two Hostages Escape Colleyville Synagogue Attacker Minutes Before He Is Shot Dead by Police
Yesterday, 21:11 GMT
US media reported on Saturday that the hostage-taker was claiming to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The hostage-taker was reportedly demanding freedom for his sister who is serving an 86-year sentence in a US federal prison for trying to kill US officers in Afghanistan.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:59 GMTThousands of Flights Cancelled, Power Out Across US Amid Snow Storm - Reports
03:56 GMTCoordination Center Used During Kazakhstan Protests Located in Kiev, Fugitive Banker Claims
03:52 GMTExpert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch
03:44 GMTMcCaul Says US Got Into New Cold War With Russia, Calls for ‘Sanctions, More Arms Sales to Ukraine’
03:39 GMTTwo Teenagers in Custody in UK in Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking
03:20 GMTPlane With Russian Peacekeepers Returns From Kazakhstan to Russia
02:48 GMTTrump Could Be Banned From 2024 Ballot in 6 Southern States Due to Post-Civil War Law - Report
00:10 GMT'Work From Home': Memes Flood Twitter After Australia Deports No.1 Over Vaccination Status
00:07 GMTNorth Korea Launches 'Two Ballistic Missiles' - Media Citing South Korean Military
YesterdayIsraeli Military Complete ‘Desert Falcon’ Aerial Drills With US in Apparent Show of Force to Iran
YesterdayNew Poll Shows Vast Portion of Americans Not Happy With Biden's Handling of Economy, Inflation
YesterdayWatch Two Hostages Escape Colleyville Synagogue Attacker Minutes Before He Is Shot Dead by Police
YesterdayUS Surgeon General Predicts ‘Tough Next Few Weeks’ Due to Omicron Variant
YesterdayVideo: Freighter Breakdown Blocks Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
YesterdayStoltenberg Says NATO Won't Agree to Keep Military Within Pre-1997 Borders
YesterdayPiers Morgan Slams Boris Johnson Over 'Partygate' — Video
YesterdayEx-Tennis Player Compares Djokovic's Fight for Australian Visa to NATO's Bombing of Serbia
YesterdayRussian Regulator Tells Meta to Restore Vienna Delegation's Facebook Page
YesterdaySNL Version of Joe Biden Has a Solution For Pandemic: 'Stop Seeing Spider-Man!'
YesterdayJordan Peterson Steps in to Defend Joe Rogan as Scientists Sign Letter Condemning His COVID Claims