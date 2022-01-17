https://sputniknews.com/20220117/two-teenagers-in-custody-in-uk-in-connection-with-texas-synagogue-hostage-taking-1092307904.html

"As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that took place at a Synagogue in Texas on 15 January 2022, Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests in relation to the incident," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.According to the release, posted on Twitter on Sunday, the British police are cooperating with the US investigation.On Sunday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the man who took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram. The agency said there were no indications that others were involved.Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told reporters late on Saturday that the suspect in the hostage-taking was dead and that all hostages had been released from the synagogue and were alive and safe.US President Joe Biden has described the hostage situation as an "act of terror."US media reported on Saturday that the hostage-taker was claiming to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The hostage-taker was reportedly demanding freedom for his sister who is serving an 86-year sentence in a US federal prison for trying to kill US officers in Afghanistan.

